The troubleshooter: From tornadoes to tank fires, meet the man who's kept Guilford safe

"I just very quickly realized I am one of the most fortunate health directors in the state, knowing I have someone like Don to really depend on and rely on and work with during this pandemic," Vann said.

She said they share the same values and have similar personalities.

Vann said she is a Type-A personality. Though she worried Campbell might not work the same way, she soon found his style was nearly her mirror image, Vann said.

"So it didn't matter what time of the day it was, what day of the week it was, I knew that I could pick up the phone and call him. I could text him. He could call me," she said.

She said that well-coordinated teamwork was essential when Gov. Roy Cooper or Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, would come to Greensboro for a visit.

"I knew that we're both going to be there," she said. "We're going to tag along and we're going to get things done. Doing press conferences together for all of this time, I would never worry that we're going to forget to mention something. He was there and he was helping me and making sure that everything was going to stay on track."