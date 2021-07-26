'Therapy' session: This program is helping Greensboro's minority businesses grow in major ways

GREENSBORO — Richard Fuqua promised himself when he turned 50 that he would open his own business.

And soon he was the independent operator of a franchise called Office Pride of High Point-Greensboro.

His company adapted, survived and thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But three years after opening, he knew growing his commercial cleaning business would take more knowledge and sophistication.

Fuqua found out about the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s new Scale to Excel program and was lucky enough to become one of the 15 minority business owners chosen for the program. As he comes to the end of the seven-month course, Fuqua said he is ready to expand with newfound confidence and expertise.

“It’s been wonderful all around,” he said. “I guess the one thing that I’ve really focused on is creating systems — not just going off the cuff or off the top of my head or whatever I think may be the best process at the time, but to actually come up with processes that will stand the test of time.”