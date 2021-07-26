'Therapy' session: This program is helping Greensboro's minority businesses grow in major ways

GREENSBORO — Richard Fuqua promised himself when he turned 50 that he would open his own business.
And soon he was the independent operator of a franchise called Office Pride of High Point-Greensboro.
His company adapted, survived and thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But three years after opening, he knew growing his commercial cleaning business would take more knowledge and sophistication.
Fuqua found out about the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s new Scale to Excel program and was lucky enough to become one of the 15 minority business owners chosen for the program. As he comes to the end of the seven-month course, Fuqua said he is ready to expand with newfound confidence and expertise.
“It’s been wonderful all around,” he said. “I guess the one thing that I’ve really focused on is creating systems — not just going off the cuff or off the top of my head or whatever I think may be the best process at the time, but to actually come up with processes that will stand the test of time.”
A national group called Interise selected the Greensboro Chamber to operate the Scale to Excel program and already it has connected local minority business people with academic expertise, practical coaching and mentorship programs.
Interise is a Boston-based nonprofit that is working in 85 communities across the nation to encourage “second-stage” businesses for people of color.
Bernard Johnson, the director of national programs, said Interise partners with city governments, community development and financial institutions across the country. Through broad support, Interise is able to fund programs at the local level.
Johnson said the program’s founders realized many years ago that businesses grew because their owners knew their products. But those businesses struggled to expand sales and growth beyond a certain point because owners didn’t know the principles of business growth.
“That’s where a lot of business owners get stuck,” Johnson said. “You need a different skill set.”
That includes learning how to make a business plan, delegate responsibility and other steps that may be hard for a small business operator to learn, he said.
Johnson said the South has always been an important region for Interise.
“I am the son of two parents who are from Alabama — one from Selma — who marched in civil rights marches,” he said. “I’ve always been working to be sure the South has a presence.”
He said Interise and the Greensboro Chamber found each other through various business networks.
“We talked about how we were going to support those businesses in and around Greensboro,” Johnson said.
Through Accelerate Greensboro — the chamber’s minority business program —Interise was able to offer its program tailored to 15 local businesses.
Scale to Excel required a seven-month commitment of participants. They, in turn, were guided by a local business expert, Dr. Channelle James, a faculty member in the Bryan School of Business and Economics at UNCG.
To qualify for the program, businesses must be minority-owned, have between $175,000 and $10 million in annual revenue, one other full-time employee besides the owner and been in operation at least three years.
Enter Shayla Sharpe. She operates Sharpe Pursuits, an event company that produces everything from weddings to Greensboro’s Fun Fourth celebration.
She said that James made a site visit to her offices and operations center and helped her work out issues she was having with employee retention.
For Sharpe, the Scale to Excel program has been helpful to her as a break from a very stressful year.
“It is very therapeutic, even just sitting in class,” Sharpe said.
The Greensboro Chamber helps participants prepare for classes. Neketa Greene, who leads the program for the chamber, attends every course, Sharpe said.
“She’s there from start to finish. That gives Dr. James the ability to focus on the content,” Sharpe said.
“It has been like a form of therapy.”
Both Sharpe and Fuqua have changed their businesses in ways they’d never anticipated before the pandemic.
Sharpe’s world was dealing with crowds of guests and participants at big and small events.
That work evaporated in the height of the pandemic. So she pivoted to virtual events.
“We lost all of our business within 48 hours,” Sharpe said. “It was pretty unreal. We realized that we could use our virtual and technical side of our business to still make a way for our company to keep going.”
Take, for example, N.C. A&T’s homecoming. It’s a huge challenge, but something she’s used to doing in person to create a festival atmosphere.
But last fall, because of the pandemic, it needed to be online.
Sharpe said that with contests, games and a halftime production, 63,000 people were able to log in and take part in the virtual fun.
That brings us back to Fuqua, who discovered after COVID-19 restrictions closed many offices last March, he would have to find other ways to promote his commercial cleaning service.
But he soon realized a new opportunity was popping up.
“For those customers that stayed open, in some cases they needed individuals to come in and clean their facilities if there was an indoor COVID case,” he said. “So we began to offer that service to not just existing customers, but other customers that learned about that and called.”
As workers begin returning to many offices, many of Fuqua’s clients are coming back.
Armed with a new business plan and ongoing mentorship connections through the chamber program, Fuqua believes his company is poised to grow along with the recovering economy.
“I believe it’s been a blessing for me and my business to have experienced this,” Fuqua said.
