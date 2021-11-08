There are plenty of turkeys for Thanksgiving, but expect to pay more

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, families are preparing for the ultimate dinner spread. Green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing and, of course, a big, juicy turkey.
Pandemic-driven shortages and supply chain snarls have impacted several industries over the last year, but industry experts said they don’t expect turkeys will be in short supply ahead of the holidays. Still, consumers shouldn’t wait to buy their bird.
The North Carolina-based poultry giant said an array of turkeys and turkey products will be available for Thanksgiving but warned that some sizes and varieties may be harder to find.
Smaller birds were the first to sell out in 2020, according to Consumer Reports, as families held more intimate gatherings at home. That trend is expected to hold true this year, especially for turkeys weighing 16 pounds or less.
Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, consumers can also expect to pay more for their turkey and fixings. Poultry prices are forecast to jump 3.5% to 4.5% this year, the Des Moines Register reported, citing the Department of Agriculture. Consumer Price Index data from September also shows the cost of “food at home” — which includes eggs, meat, fish and poultry — is up 10.5% compared with 2020.
Anne-Marie Roerink, principal and founder of grocery market research firm 210 Analytics, pointed to several factors driving the price hikes, including disruptions in the food supply chain and a nationwide labor shortage.
“Some of that cost will ultimately go to the consumer,” Roerink told Consumer Reports. “So while you likely won’t have an issue finding a turkey for Thanksgiving, you’re going to pay more than you’re used to.”
Experts say the key is to buy early and be prepared to pay a few dollars more if you’re supplying the turkey at this year’s holiday feast.
“If you want a Thanksgiving turkey ... don’t waltz into the store two days ahead of time and think you’re going to find what you want,” Joe Kerns, president of Partners for Production Agriculture, told the Des Moines Register. “It’s not in the cards.”