There's no stopping Caitlin Little, despite trying to function after a traumatic brain injury

Caitlin Little still enjoys running, despite sustaining a traumatic brain injury at 14 when she collided with one of her cross-country teammates.
Helping to maintain a garden with her family is comforting for Caitlin Little. She suffered a traumatic brain injury that affects her memory, so her family works to help her adapt.
Caitlin Little recently graduated from Southwest Guilford High School. Her family has been a big help to her. When Caitlin was 14, she collided with one of her cross-country teammates and suffered a traumatic brain injury, which has caused her memory problems.
Caitlin Little sits with one her family's many pets on May 23 in Greensboro. Caitlin is a recent graduate of Southwest Guilford High School.
Caitlin Little loves running, gardening and interacting with the many family pets that share her Greensboro home.
Her dog Jasper, always at Caitlin’s side, wears a name tag on his collar. That’s because on Oct. 12, 2017, Caitlin, then 14, collided with one of her cross-country teammates and suffered a traumatic brain injury.
She was diagnosed with anterograde amnesia, which means that she has lost the ability to make new memories. She is only able to retain new information for only a minute or so before her brain resets.
Her family — parents Chris and Jennifer; sister, Sarah; and brothers Benjamin and Daniel — have adapted to this current reality and work to help Caitlin as much as they can.
Caitlin pitches in around the house with familiar chores and helps maintain an extensive garden.
The family tries to keep whatever they can the same to avoid confusion. They also use Post-it Notes for everything that can't be suspended in time.
Caitlin is graduating from Southwest Guilford High school and shows no signs of slowing down — either in life or on the cross-country trails.
