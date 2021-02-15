'These are our COVID crushes.' NC pastry shop honors Dr. Mandy Cohen, pandemic heroes

RALEIGH — There's comfort in chocolate, in its sweet decadent embrace.

Daniel Benjamin, owner of the acclaimed Lucette Grace pastry shop, doesn't know what Dr. Mandy Cohen looks like.

But he knows how her voice, beamed into his bake shop on NPR, makes him feel — like the comfort of eating chocolate.

As he does every Valentine's Day, Benjamin renamed a half-dozen popular desserts after the heroes of the pandemic, from top doctors to delivery drivers. At the top of that list is Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, who has led the state's pandemic response.

"I feel more comfortable when she talks," Benjamin said. "The picture is a little rosier, the way chocolate comforts me."

Every year, Lucette Grace creates a new menu of special desserts for the love-struck holiday. Previous years have honored famous movie couples or early TV show crushes.

This year, the desserts honor the people and pets the pandemic has made a part of our lives and hearts.

"These are our COVID crushes," Benjamin said. "It's not a romantic type of crush, it's the people during the pandemic that really just took a different role in our lives."