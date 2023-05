- Directors: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

- IMDb user rating: 7.4

- Metascore: 75

- Runtime: 102 minutes

Princess Anna sets off with mountain man Kristoff and his reindeer Sven to find her sister Elsa—whose power over ice has frozen the kingdom of Arendelle in winter forever. This animated adventure comedy features the voices of Kristen Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Idina Menzel as Elsa. Its breakout song, "Let it Go," has a sing-along version with nearly 3 billion views on YouTube.

