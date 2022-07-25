 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

These three European stars are announced as part of the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship field

  • 0
Bay Hill Golf

Tyrell Hatton during the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

 John Raoux, Associated Press

A look at three new players announced for the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship in Greensboro:

Tyrell Hatton

2021-22 season

  • No. 14 in DP World Tour standings, No. 58 in FedExCup points, No. 28 in world rankings
  • T2 at Arnold Palmer Invitational, T9 at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, T11 at Open Championship, T13 at PGA Championship

Notable

  • The native and resident of England has one PGA Tour victory and six international wins
  • Second Wyndham (missed cut in 2016)
  • Played for Europe in 2018 and ’20 Ryder Cup

Francesco Molinari

2021-22 season

  • No. 148 in the DP World Tour standings (17 starts), No. 142 in FedExCup points, No. 147 in world rankings
  • T6 at The American Express, T15 at Open Championship, T17 at AT&T Byron Nelson

People are also reading…

Notable

  • 2018 Open Championship winner
  • Six Tour wins, three PGA Tour victories
  • Native of Turin, Italy; lives in Los Angeles
  • Played for Europe at Ryder Cup in 2010, 2012 and 2018
  • Third Wyndham

Danny Willett

2021-22 season

  • No. 118 in DP World Tour standings, No. 137 in FedExCup standings, No. 136 in world rankings
  • T12 at Masters, T21 at Zurich Classic, T21 at Shriner Hospitals Open

Notable

  • 2016 Masters champion
  • Native and resident of Sheffield, England
  • Seven European Tour victories
  • Played for Europe in 2016 Ryder Cup
  • Represented England at 2016 Olympic Games
  • Second Wyndham appearance

Also on the list

Billy Horschel

Harold Varner

Adam Scott

Jason Day

Kevin Kisner

Davis Love

Webb Simpson

Brandt Snedeker

Rafa Cabrera Bello

J.T. Poston

About the Wyndham

Dates: Aug. 4-7 (pro-am is Aug. 3)

Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; all sales are online only

Information: WyndhamChampionship.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert