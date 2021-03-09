These women brought Greensboro together

GREENSBORO — There are women who do not wait for the crowd.
Here's a few of them.
Joan Delk
When she felt comfortable around someone, Alice Lawrence, an immigrant armed only with her smile, would "joke on you."
One day a nurse showed Joan Delk, another nurse, the note a doctor had left for Alice, a Sudanese leukemia patient. Alice interrupted them, "That's not for her, that for me." When the nurse stopped, mid-sentence, Alice made a funny face at Joan and they both burst into laughter. Like sisters.
Cheerleader. Honor roll student. Social butterfly at Northeast Guilford High School -- "with two Christian parents who brought me to church every time the door opened," Joan said.
She took a lot of friends to church - friends who later joined her in witnessing for Christ at school.
"We weren't perfect, but we didn't get caught up in drugs or alcohol," she said of her teen friends.
After high school Delk earned a bachelor's degree in nursing and eventually went to work for Alice's oncologist, administering chemotherapy to cancer patients.
"It's a very different kind of nursing, a very sensitive, very special calling - and it's right where I'm supposed to be," Delk said.. "It really redirected my attention from me to someone else."
When Joan met Alice, she went into cheerleader mode. "She was very sick and could not communicate," Joan said. "I would always try to make her laugh."
One day Alice came into the office for chemotherapy, and nothing Delk did made her smile. Later, she opened up about not having a place to live.
As Joan prayed about helping Alice, a woman she knew only through the visits to the office, a conversation between them gave Joan chills:
"She looked at me and said, 'You Christian?'
"I said, 'Yes ma'am, I am.'
"She said, 'You think I die?'
"I said, 'Only God knows that.'
"She said, 'I pray every day.'
"I said, 'I will take you to our church.' I said, 'Alice, I was driving home and a voice said to me, "You're going to see me do a miracle.''' She was just smiling, like she already knew."
While at times helping Alice has meant juggling a schedule that includes three jobs and three children, Joan is content.
She makes the sacrifices by drawing on her own safety net of family.
