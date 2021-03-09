These women brought Greensboro together

When Joan met Alice, she went into cheerleader mode. "She was very sick and could not communicate," Joan said. "I would always try to make her laugh."

One day Alice came into the office for chemotherapy, and nothing Delk did made her smile. Later, she opened up about not having a place to live.

As Joan prayed about helping Alice, a woman she knew only through the visits to the office, a conversation between them gave Joan chills:

"She looked at me and said, 'You Christian?'

"I said, 'Yes ma'am, I am.'

"She said, 'You think I die?'

"I said, 'Only God knows that.'

"She said, 'I pray every day.'

"I said, 'I will take you to our church.' I said, 'Alice, I was driving home and a voice said to me, "You're going to see me do a miracle.''' She was just smiling, like she already knew."

While at times helping Alice has meant juggling a schedule that includes three jobs and three children, Joan is content.

She makes the sacrifices by drawing on her own safety net of family.

