Things to do this weekend

With fall upon us, the types of weekend events available changes with the season — but not the variety. See for yourself.

National Dance Day

Greensboro Downtown Parks will host National Dance Day GSO activities this weekend at LeBauer Park.

Tonight, Alexandra Joye Warren will premiere “A Wicked Silence” which she created with her dance company, JoyeMovement.

Seating will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Carolyn’s Garden at LeBauer Park; the performance starts at 7 p.m. Audiences should prepare to switch locations throughout LeBauer and Center City parks during the performance.

On Saturday, come to LeBauer Park before 2 p.m. to participate in a free event in which people of all ages and abilities will start a “wave of movement” from one end of the state to the other.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters will perform Saturday at Piedmont Hall in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.

Tickets for the 8:30 p.m. show are $40 in advance and $45 on the day of the show at ticketmaster.com and the coliseum box office.

Patti LaBelle