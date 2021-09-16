Things to do this weekend

With fall upon us, the types of weekend events available changes with the season — but not the variety. See for yourself.
National Dance Day
Greensboro Downtown Parks will host National Dance Day GSO activities this weekend at LeBauer Park.
Tonight, Alexandra Joye Warren will premiere “A Wicked Silence” which she created with her dance company, JoyeMovement.
Seating will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Carolyn’s Garden at LeBauer Park; the performance starts at 7 p.m. Audiences should prepare to switch locations throughout LeBauer and Center City parks during the performance.
On Saturday, come to LeBauer Park before 2 p.m. to participate in a free event in which people of all ages and abilities will start a “wave of movement” from one end of the state to the other.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters will perform Saturday at Piedmont Hall in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.
Tickets for the 8:30 p.m. show are $40 in advance and $45 on the day of the show at ticketmaster.com and the coliseum box office.
Patti LaBelle
“Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets range from $35 to $125 at ticketmaster.com and the Tanger Center ticket office, which is located at 300 N. Elm St. The ticket office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Central Carolina Fair
The Central Carolina Fair runs through Sunday in the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot.
The midway features rides, carnival food and games.
Regular admission is $6. Children under 42 inches, seniors and those with valid college and military IDs will be admitted for free.
Hours are 5-11 p.m. today, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
For more information: CentralCarolinaFair.com.
Collage at UNCG
UNCG’s School of Music will present the 14th annual performance of “Collage” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the UNCG Auditorium, which is operating at 50% capacity.
“Collage” features a range of performers presenting one work after another.
All ticket proceeds benefit the School of Music Collage Scholarship Fund.
Ticket prices range from $7 to $26.
For more information: collage.uncg.edu.
Chow Downtown
Chow Downtown, Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s annual restaurant week, has returned through Sunday with can’t-miss specials and deals at many of center city’s dining establishments.
Chow Downtown includes varying specials for both lunch and dinner at 26 restaurants. While most downtown restaurants have reopened for in-person dining, Chow Downtown will also include takeout specials.
View a complete list of participating businesses and specials at downtowngreensboro.org/events/chow-downtown.
