Things to do this weekend

Sessions will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd.

Tickets are $5. It covers entry and a Chick-fil-A sandwich. Advance registration is required at ctgso.org or 336-333-7470.

The Meet & Greet celebrates the 26th annual production of “The Wizard of Oz” by Community Theatre of Greensboro. It runs Nov. 13-23 at the Carolina Theatre.

‘The Match’ at Red Cinemas

Local film distribution company Mutiny Pictures will present its latest release, “The Match,” at Red Cinemas on Battleground Avenue.

“The Match” tells the true story of when Nazis organized a football match between Hungarian Jewish prisoners and an elite Nazi team to commemorate Adolf Hitler’s birthday in 1944.

Led by the charismatic former Hungarian football captain, the prisoners are determined to win no matter the cost. The tale unfolds through a series of flashbacks as a grandfather tells the story to his grandson.

The film stars Franco Nero and Armand Assante.

Showtimes this weekend are 2, 5 and 8:20 p.m. Friday through Sunday.