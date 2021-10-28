Things to do this weekend

It’s Halloween on Sunday. So while kids go out trick-or-treating, here’s a weekend of activities for teens and adults.
Happy Halloween
Visit the Woods of Terror at 5601 N. Church St. to see 15 frightening attractions in one location.
The haunted thrill park is open through Sunday night. Admission prices range from $30 to $65.
The thrill park is recommended for teens and adults.
Buy tickets and learn more at woodsofterror.com.
A&T Homecoming Step Show
After the COVID-19 pandemic prompted N.C. A&T to cancel the 2020 Homecoming Step Show, the popular event returns Friday.
Alumnus entertainer Terrence J will host the 7:30 p.m. show at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Tickets are $25, plus applicable fees.
Find tickets and more details at greensborocoliseum.com.
Meet & Greet ‘The Wizard of Oz’ cast
Follow the Yellow Brick Road to meet Dorothy and her friends on Saturday.
Sessions will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd.
Tickets are $5. It covers entry and a Chick-fil-A sandwich. Advance registration is required at ctgso.org or 336-333-7470.
The Meet & Greet celebrates the 26th annual production of “The Wizard of Oz” by Community Theatre of Greensboro. It runs Nov. 13-23 at the Carolina Theatre.
‘The Match’ at Red Cinemas
Local film distribution company Mutiny Pictures will present its latest release, “The Match,” at Red Cinemas on Battleground Avenue.
“The Match” tells the true story of when Nazis organized a football match between Hungarian Jewish prisoners and an elite Nazi team to commemorate Adolf Hitler’s birthday in 1944.
Led by the charismatic former Hungarian football captain, the prisoners are determined to win no matter the cost. The tale unfolds through a series of flashbacks as a grandfather tells the story to his grandson.
The film stars Franco Nero and Armand Assante.
Showtimes this weekend are 2, 5 and 8:20 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
The cost of admission ranges from $7.50 to $11.50.
Music for a Great Space
Music for a Great Space will present “Messe Salve Regina” virtually at 7:30 p.m. Friday in partnership with Bel Canto Company and Greensboro’s First Presbyterian Church.
The performance will be shown for free on musicforagreatspace.org.
Bel Canto Company and organists John Alexander and Timothy Olsen will perform Yves Castagnet’s “Messe Salve Regina” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the two Letourneau organs housed in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church.
The Poetry Cafe
Spoken-word artist Josephus Thompson III will host his next session of The Poetry Café during N.C. A&T’s homecoming.
It will be at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Pyrle Theatre at Triad Stage.
Throughout the evening, a live band and vocalist set the mood to assist performers.
Admission is $15-$35 at thepoetrycafe.org for seats in the theater. Virtual tickets are $5; the private link will be sent to patrons.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.