Things to do

Cassette Rewind

Cassette Rewind, billed as the "ultimate authentic 80s experience," will bring music to Friday Night Live on Lewis Street from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dine in one of several downtown restaurants or buy from food trucks. Bring chairs and blankets.

Parking is available in the Lewis Street lot, as well as the lot across Gate City Boulevard at South Elm Street. Parking decks also are open.

Lee + Wrangler present Friday Night Live. For more details, click on the Events link at www.downtowngreensboro.org.

Beth David book sale

Want to add to your book collection and benefit a worthy cause?

Come to Beth David Synagogue's annual book sale from Sunday through Tuesday at 804 Winview Drive.

For a $10 donation, patrons receive a shopping bag to fill with as many gently-used books as the bag holds. Proceeds go to education and community programs.

It will be held outside under a covered tent, rain or shine. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday ($10 early bird fee to shop from 10 a.m. to noon; free admission after 11 a.m.), 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.