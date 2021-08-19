Things to do

INTRO GOES HERE
Greensboro Grasshoppers
The Greensboro Grasshoppers chase a playoff berth in the High-A East League, and are hosting Bowling Green through Sunday.
Game times are 6:30 p.m. through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St.
Tickets start at $8 at gsohoppers.com.
'Jumanji: The Next Level'
Spartan Cinema returns to LeBauer Park at 5 p.m. Friday, featuring the free movie “Jumanji: The Next Level.”
UNCG provides pre-show entertainment at the park at 208 N. Davie St. Food and drinks will be for sale; outside food is welcome. The movie begins at sunset.
Bring chairs or blankets.
Information: greensborodowntownparks.org.
Entertainer Andy Gross
Over in High Point, comic, magician and ventriloquist Andy Gross will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Avenue.
Tickets are $25 to $35. The show is for ages 16 and older.
For more information, visit highpointtheatre.com.
Cassette Rewind
Cassette Rewind, billed as the "ultimate authentic 80s experience," will bring music to Friday Night Live on Lewis Street from 6 to 9 p.m.
Dine in one of several downtown restaurants or buy from food trucks. Bring chairs and blankets.
Parking is available in the Lewis Street lot, as well as the lot across Gate City Boulevard at South Elm Street. Parking decks also are open.
Lee + Wrangler present Friday Night Live. For more details, click on the Events link at www.downtowngreensboro.org.
Beth David book sale
Want to add to your book collection and benefit a worthy cause?
Come to Beth David Synagogue's annual book sale from Sunday through Tuesday at 804 Winview Drive.
For a $10 donation, patrons receive a shopping bag to fill with as many gently-used books as the bag holds. Proceeds go to education and community programs.
It will be held outside under a covered tent, rain or shine. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday ($10 early bird fee to shop from 10 a.m. to noon; free admission after 11 a.m.), 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
This annual event has been held for almost two decades, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it last year. More than 20,000 books are available this year.
Information: studebnc@aol.com.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.