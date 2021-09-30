Things to do

INTRO GOES HERE.
Art in the Arboretum
Enjoy arts, crafts, food and entertainment from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Art in the Arboretum.
The Greensboro Arboretum is located within the Lindley Park, just off West Market Street and Wendover Avenue. Event admission is free and open to the public.
About 40 juried fine art and craft artists will line the arboretum’s paved walkways, showing and selling glass, jewelry, paintings, pottery, mixed media, photography and wood fiber.
Look for entertainment on three stages, as well as two food courts, a beer/wine garden, practical gardening tips and wandering street performers. This year’s garden activity will be an I Spy through the Garden.
For more information, call 336-373-2199.
N.C. Dance Festival
The N.C. Dance Festival will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
It will be offered for a live audience and streaming. Tickets are $15-$20 in advance at danceproject.org/ncdf or $18-$25 at the door.
Helen Simoneau (above), founder/director of Helen Simoneau Danse in Winston-Salem, will present “Flight Distance I,” performed by five professional N.C. dancers.
The Van Dyke Dance Group will set “Re-Forming." The new work was created from the original phrasework for “Five Short Forms,” choreographed by Jan Van Dyke in 1992, with N.C. dancers and Dance Project pre-professional students.
Stewart/Owen Dance of Asheville will perform “After Party,” a light-hearted, quirky duet.
Two dance films will be screened.
Aparna Keshaviah of western North Carolina, who works in classical Indian dance, and an artist working in another art form will present a short collaborative performance.
Hip-hop heavyweights
The Who’s Who of hip-hop will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday as the "Feed the Streetz: Legendz of the Streetz" tour makes its way to the Greensboro Coliseum.
Rick Ross, Jeezy and Gucci Mane (pictured) along with 2 Chainz, and special guests Fabolous, Lil Kim and Boosie Badazz are on the bill for the local stop, with DJ Drama slated as the Official Tour DJ.
Tickets are $39 and up on Ticketmaster.com and the coliseum box office. Information: greensborocoliseum.com.
Men Can Cook
Sample favorite dishes made by community chefs — men famous in their own kitchens — at Men Can Cook from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Painted Plate at the Vineyard, 3404 Whitehurst Road.
Guests will be in outdoor and indoor spaces to sample favorite dishes, sip cocktails and shop select silent auction items, while listening to music from Low Key.
Men Can Cook is the main fundraiser for The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro. The local non-profit assists women in acquiring skills and education needed to support themselves and their families. The WRC serves more than 9,000 women each year.
Tickets are $60 for adults or 2 for $100, and $10 for children 10 and under, available at WomensCenterGSO.org.
Tickets also will be available on Saturday at the door.
The AmOZing Race
Taking off on "The Amazing Race," "The AmOZing Race" teams will perform Wizard-themed activities and collect clues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday across downtown Greensboro.
The event — perfect for all ages — celebrates Community Theatre of Greensboro's annual presentation of "The Wizard of Oz" in November.
Teams of up to four people must register in advance at ctgso.org/ctg_shows/the-amozing-race. The cost is $25 per team.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.
Costumes are encouraged; face masks are required. The best dressed team also will win a prize.
