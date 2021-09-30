Things to do

Men Can Cook

Sample favorite dishes made by community chefs — men famous in their own kitchens — at Men Can Cook from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Painted Plate at the Vineyard, 3404 Whitehurst Road.

Guests will be in outdoor and indoor spaces to sample favorite dishes, sip cocktails and shop select silent auction items, while listening to music from Low Key.

Men Can Cook is the main fundraiser for The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro. The local non-profit assists women in acquiring skills and education needed to support themselves and their families. The WRC serves more than 9,000 women each year.

Tickets are $60 for adults or 2 for $100, and $10 for children 10 and under, available at WomensCenterGSO.org.

Tickets also will be available on Saturday at the door.

The AmOZing Race

Taking off on "The Amazing Race," "The AmOZing Race" teams will perform Wizard-themed activities and collect clues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday across downtown Greensboro.