Things to do

"Wicked"

The plot of "Wicked: The Untold True Story of the Witches of Oz" begins before and continues after Dorothy Gale arrives in Oz from Kansas. It tells the story of two unlikely friends, green-skinned Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and the bubbly blond Galinda (whose name later changes to Glinda the Good Witch).

The show runs daily except Mondays at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets start at $33, plus taxes and fees, available at tangercenter.com and ticketmaster.com, the Tanger Center ticket office and Greensboro Coliseum box office.

"A Brother's Revival"

Former members of the Allman Brothers Band (David "Rook" Goldflies) and the Dickey Betts Band (Mike Kach) join in "A Brother's Revival" at the High Point Theatre.

The band will perform the Allman Brothers' "At Fillmore East" album in its entirety to celebrate the album's 50th anniversary.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 to $40.

SCRAPfest

Abigail Dowd will be among the performers at Saturday's SCRAPfest from noon to 11 p.m. at LeBauer Park.