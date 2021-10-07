Things to do

INTRO HERE.
Spokes & Votes Bicycle Festival
Come to the Greensboro History Museum on Saturday for a celebration of the revolutionary impact of the bicycle on women and voting.
Register at bikegso.org/Spokes-&-Votes for a free cycling tour to discover local legacies of women's struggle for voting rights. The first tour leaves at 10 a.m.. The second one at 11:15 a.m.
The Spokes & Votes Festival will be held from noon to 3 p.m. outside the museum. It includes a bike safety rodeo for children and families.
Participants can bring their own bikes and helmets, or reserve a free/discounted Blue Duck bike.
For more information: bikegso.org/Spokes-&-Votes.
Professional bull riders
As the race to the world championship heats up, the top 30 bull riders in the world will seek crucial points as they buck into Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday.
The action begins with Round 1 at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, followed by Round 2 and the championship round starting at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets start at $15. They can be purchased online at PBR.com/Tickets, by calling 800-732-1727, TicketMaster.com, or at the coliseum box office.
"Wicked"
The plot of "Wicked: The Untold True Story of the Witches of Oz" begins before and continues after Dorothy Gale arrives in Oz from Kansas. It tells the story of two unlikely friends, green-skinned Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and the bubbly blond Galinda (whose name later changes to Glinda the Good Witch).
The show runs daily except Mondays at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets start at $33, plus taxes and fees, available at tangercenter.com and ticketmaster.com, the Tanger Center ticket office and Greensboro Coliseum box office.
"A Brother's Revival"
Former members of the Allman Brothers Band (David "Rook" Goldflies) and the Dickey Betts Band (Mike Kach) join in "A Brother's Revival" at the High Point Theatre.
The band will perform the Allman Brothers' "At Fillmore East" album in its entirety to celebrate the album's 50th anniversary.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30 to $40.
SCRAPfest
Abigail Dowd will be among the performers at Saturday's SCRAPfest from noon to 11 p.m. at LeBauer Park.
SCRAPfest is a sustainability-focused music festival to benefit the Piedmont Land Conservancy. SCRAP stands for the event’s mission: sustain, conserve, renew, adapt and provide for future generations.
The event aims to showcase downtown and raise money and awareness for Piedmont Land Conservancy and what it does to protect land in the Piedmont.
Greensboro Ideal Home Show
Get decorating tips and more at the Greensboro Ideal Home Show today through Sunday at the Special Events Center in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Adults are $10 ($8 online); children ages 12 and under are free with a paying adult. On Friday, it's $5 for ages 55 and older.
Tickets and information: greensboroidealhomeshow.com.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.