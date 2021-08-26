Things to do

This is it. We're into the last days of summer. Here are some ways you can enjoy it.
Food truck festival
Come down to the Greensboro Food Truck Festival from 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday at Green, Market and Elm streets.
The event is free, and donations help keep it that way.
Food and beer from 50 trucks will be available.
Vegan festival
Learn more about living vegan at the second annual Live Vegan Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Center City Park.
Admission is free.
Find more details at triadvegfest.org.
The Tams
Beach music group The Tams will perform at the summer season's last Friday Night Live on Lewis Street from 6 to 9 p.m.
Dine in one of several downtown restaurants or check out the food trucks.
Parking is available in the Lewis Street lot, as well as the lot across Gate City Boulevard at South Elm Street.
'Wonder Woman 1984'
Tonight marks the last night this season for Spartan Cinema at LeBauer Park.
It will feature the free movie, "Wonder Woman 1984" at 5 p.m.
UNCG provides pre-show entertainment and food and drinks will be for sale.
The movie begins at sunset.
Getting married?
Plan your wedding with experts at the Carolina Weddings Show from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum complex.
Find venues, cakes, caterers, photographers, planners and music.
Tickets are $20 at the door or $10 at 33bride.com. Children ages 5 and under are free.
Paddle on Lake Townsend
Enjoy Lake Townsend by moonlight tonight from from 8 to 10 p.m.
It's open to ages 13 and up.
Bring your own boat or rent one at the lake. Solo kayak rental is $20 and for a tandem kayak it's $30.
Reservations are required and space is limited.
Call 336-373-3694 to reserve a spot.
MUSEP live
Come to the final concert of this season's Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.
Enjoy soul and pop from Soultriii from 6 to 6:45 p.m., and Americana and folk from Farewell Friend from 7 to 7:45 p.m.
Free parking is available and guests are allowed to bring their own food. Alcoholic beverages and other concessions are available for purchase.
