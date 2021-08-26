Things to do

This is it. We're into the last days of summer. Here are some ways you can enjoy it.

Food truck festival

Come down to the Greensboro Food Truck Festival from 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday at Green, Market and Elm streets.

The event is free, and donations help keep it that way.

Food and beer from 50 trucks will be available.

Vegan festival

Learn more about living vegan at the second annual Live Vegan Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Center City Park.

Admission is free.

Find more details at triadvegfest.org.

The Tams

Beach music group The Tams will perform at the summer season's last Friday Night Live on Lewis Street from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dine in one of several downtown restaurants or check out the food trucks.

Parking is available in the Lewis Street lot, as well as the lot across Gate City Boulevard at South Elm Street.

'Wonder Woman 1984'