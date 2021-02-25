Things to do

The weekend is here, and so is our expansive list of things you can do around Greensboro.
Hope Fest 4 Hunger
The Triad Hindu Temple Dancers will be among those performing at Hope Fest 4 Hunger, a multicultural dance festival presented virtually this year to benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry and A Simple Gesture, a Greensboro nonprofit.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, "Dances for a Pandemic" will stream live on HopeFest4Hunger.org.
While this virtual event is free, donations are appreciated to help the two organizations fight hunger, which has gotten worse in the community during the pandemic.
Ice-carving challenge
Tune into the North Carolina Zoo's Facebook page (facebook.com/nczoo) on Saturday for the livestream "Better on Ice, An Ice Challenge Virtual Event" in celebration of International Polar Bear Day.
Watch from 2 to 2:30 p.m. as award-winning ice carvers compete with dueling chainsaws to carve animal ice sculptures in record time.
On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., donate $50 or more online to the zoo’s animal conservation fund (nczoo.com) for a chance to win a polar bear paw-print painting and Pepsi products for a year.
All proceeds benefit the North Carolina Zoo Society.
Triad Jewish Film Festival
"Leona" is among seven films being shown in a virtual, on-demand format during this year's 20th annual Triad Jewish Film Festival.
Bel Canto's "Amore"
Bel Canto Company's annual fundraising gala at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will be virtual this year.
"Porgy and Bess"
Greensboro Opera will present the second of a three-part virtual series titled "Porgy and Bess: From Novel to Play to Opera" at 7 p.m. tonight.
"Porgy and Bess," universally acclaimed as the great American opera, is filled with such well-known songs as “Summertime,” “I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’” and “It Ain’t Necessarily So.”
The series depicts different versions of Porgy and Bess' tragic love story.
Keith Cushman, a UNCG English professor emeritus, will talk about the evolution of the work.
The series will be livestreamed for free on Greensboro Opera's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/GreensboroOpera) or through www.GreensboroOpera.org.
Greensboro Opera presents the series in celebration of Black History Month and in anticipation of its fully-staged production of "Porgy and Bess," scheduled for January 2022 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
N.C. A&T marching band on film
The marching bands at A&T and Winston-Salem State University will appear in "National Battle of the Bands: Salute to HBCU Marching Bands," a new documentary film about bands at historically Black colleges and universities.
To watch the hour-long film, tune in Sunday at 2 p.m. to WXLV-Channel 45, the area's ABC affiliate.
"Steel Magnolias"
Join Sweet Charity Productions for a live reading of Robert Harling's Southern classic, "Steel Magnolias," at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at https://tinyurl.com/SMSweetCharity.
While the event is free, Sweet Charity Productions seeks support for its mission of "theater with thoughtfulness" by donating to the Kellin Foundation for mental health in Guilford County.
The Kellin Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build resilient children, families and adults through behavioral health services, victim advocacy and community outreach. Links to the donation site will appear during the program. You can also contribute in advance at https://tinyurl.com/SMFeb27Kellin.
