Things to do

The weekend is here, and so is our expansive list of things you can do around Greensboro.

Hope Fest 4 Hunger

The Triad Hindu Temple Dancers will be among those performing at Hope Fest 4 Hunger, a multicultural dance festival presented virtually this year to benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry and A Simple Gesture, a Greensboro nonprofit.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, "Dances for a Pandemic" will stream live on HopeFest4Hunger.org.

While this virtual event is free, donations are appreciated to help the two organizations fight hunger, which has gotten worse in the community during the pandemic.

Ice-carving challenge

Tune into the North Carolina Zoo's Facebook page (facebook.com/nczoo) on Saturday for the livestream "Better on Ice, An Ice Challenge Virtual Event" in celebration of International Polar Bear Day.

Watch from 2 to 2:30 p.m. as award-winning ice carvers compete with dueling chainsaws to carve animal ice sculptures in record time.

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., donate $50 or more online to the zoo’s animal conservation fund (nczoo.com) for a chance to win a polar bear paw-print painting and Pepsi products for a year.