Things to do this weekend

Here’s some things to pass the time as we ease into this January weekend. That is, if we don’t get buried in snowed first.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Monday marks the birthday of the late civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. and Triad organizations will honor him with days of service, worship and other events — some in person, some virtual.
The Pulpit Forum of Greensboro & Vicinity will hold a virtual service at 4 p.m. Sunday. Watch on The Pulpit Forum’s Facebook page.
On Monday, help clean up Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It’s for ages 16 and older. Register with the Volunteer Center at tinyurl.com/mwm74udk.
Monster Jam
Monster Jam will return on Saturday and Sunday to the Greensboro Coliseum.
It starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, with a pit party from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and 2 p.m. Sunday, with a pit party from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
At the pit party, fans can see the massive trucks up close and meet their favorite drivers.
Tickets range from $20 to $60 on Saturday. Sunday tickets range from $18 to $50. A pit pass is $15; the event ticket must accompany the pit pass for entry.
Buy tickets at greensborocoliseum.com.
Hip-Hop Orchestra
Catch Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra in action at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Carolina Theatre.
Combining the raw energy and passion of hip-hop with the beautiful sounds of orchestra accompaniment, The Illharmonic is just the third hip-hop group to headline their own performance at the famed Carnegie Hall.
The crew will be bringing their usual brand of B-Boy Meets Beethoven to the stage as they make their debut in North Carolina.
Tickets are $20, $25, $30 and $35 at carolinatheatre.com or 336-333-2605.
Don’t forget to wear a mask and to bring proof of full vaccination or negative viral test within 72 hours prior to attending.
The Texas Tenors
Dust off your 10-gallon hat and boots for The Texas Tenors, who will combine their charisma and harmonies in a show of Broadway and American classics.
The Texas Tenors will perform with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Chelsea Tipton II, who grew up in Greensboro, will conduct.
Tickets start at $35. They can be purchased at tangercenter.com or by calling the Greensboro Symphony, 336-335-5456 (ext. 224).
‘Wolves of Ravensbruk’
Creative Greensboro will present the New Play Project winner “Wolves of Ravensbruk” at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center.
In “The Wolves of Ravensbruk,” Russian artillery is heard drawing nearer and nearer. Seven women in the notorious Ravensbruk Nazi concentration camp struggle to survive long enough to be liberated.
The play was written by Sally Kinka and is directed by Todd Fisher. Tonight’s performance will feature a moderated talk with the playwright and director.
Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10.
Audience members must register in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com.
Kelli O’Hara
Stage and screen star Kelli O’Hara will come to UNCG Auditorium tonight as part of the University Concert and Lecture Series.
A seven-time Tony Award nominee, O’Hara won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Anna Leonowens in the revival of “The King and I.”
Tickets for O’Hara’s 8 p.m. appearance range from $5 for UNCG students to $75 for single-orchestra tickets.
Find more details and how to buy tickets at vpa.uncg.edu/single-event/kelli-ohara.
Leanne Morgan
Comedian Leanne Morgan brings her Big Panty Tour to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. tonight.
Tickets start at $25. They can be purchased at tangercenter.com.