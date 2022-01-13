Things to do this weekend

Here’s some things to pass the time as we ease into this January weekend. That is, if we don’t get buried in snowed first.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday marks the birthday of the late civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. and Triad organizations will honor him with days of service, worship and other events — some in person, some virtual.

The Pulpit Forum of Greensboro & Vicinity will hold a virtual service at 4 p.m. Sunday. Watch on The Pulpit Forum’s Facebook page.

On Monday, help clean up Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It’s for ages 16 and older. Register with the Volunteer Center at tinyurl.com/mwm74udk.

Monster Jam

Monster Jam will return on Saturday and Sunday to the Greensboro Coliseum.

It starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, with a pit party from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and 2 p.m. Sunday, with a pit party from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the pit party, fans can see the massive trucks up close and meet their favorite drivers.