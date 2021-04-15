Third team: Adonijah Whitley, Northern Guilford Apr 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save F-G | 6-3 | Senior• Averaged 12.0 points and 5.5 rebounds for a Nighthawks team that won the Mid-State 3-A Conference, reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs and finished 16-1.• All-Mid-State 3-A.• N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association third-team all-district. 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story HSXtra | Greensboro High School Sports Best in basketball: These are the high school players named to the HSXtra.com All-Area boys teams 1 hr ago The News & Record's HSXtra.com All-Area boys high school basketball teams for the 2021 season. Players were nominated and selected by head…