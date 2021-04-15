 Skip to main content
Third team: Adonijah Whitley, Northern Guilford
F-G | 6-3 | Senior

Averaged 12.0 points and 5.5 rebounds for a Nighthawks team that won the Mid-State 3-A Conference, reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs and finished 16-1.

 All-Mid-State 3-A.

 N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association third-team all-district.

