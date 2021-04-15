Third team: Dawson McAlhany, Bishop McGuinness Apr 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save F-G | 6-5 | Junior• Averaged 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game for the Villains.• Two-time All-Northwest 1-A Conference.• Has recruiting interested from Elon, Liberty and Navy, among others. 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story HSXtra | Greensboro High School Sports Best in basketball: These are the high school players named to the HSXtra.com All-Area boys teams 1 hr ago The News & Record's HSXtra.com All-Area boys high school basketball teams for the 2021 season. Players were nominated and selected by head…