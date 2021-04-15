 Skip to main content
Third team: Dawson McAlhany, Bishop McGuinness
F-G | 6-5 | Junior

Averaged 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game for the Villains.

 Two-time All-Northwest 1-A Conference.

 Has recruiting interested from Elon, Liberty and Navy, among others.

