Third team: Destonie Tisdale, Grimsley
Third team: Destonie Tisdale, Grimsley

G | 5-1 | Junior

Averaged 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game for the Whirlies.

 All-Metro 4-A Conference.

