 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Third team: Jasmine Harris, Northern Guilford
0 comments

Third team: Jasmine Harris, Northern Guilford

  • 0

G | 5-7 | Freshman

Averaged 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals per game for a Nighthawks team that went 12-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.

 All-Mid-State 3-A Conference and all-academic selection.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News