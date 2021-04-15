 Skip to main content
Third team: Josh Scovens, Page
F-G | 6-5 | Junior

Averaged 12 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks per game for a Pirates team that went 13-3, won the Metro 4-A Conference and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.

 All-Conference and Metro 4-A’s defensive player of the year.

