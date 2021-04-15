 Skip to main content
Third team: Katarina Maros, Ragsdale
C | 6-3 | Senior

Averaged 9.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.0 block per game for the Tigers, who went 11-4 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.

 All-Metro 4-A Conference.

 Has NCAA Division III and Division II scholarship offers.

