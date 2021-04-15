Third team: Katarina Maros, Ragsdale Apr 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save C | 6-3 | Senior• Averaged 9.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.0 block per game for the Tigers, who went 11-4 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.• All-Metro 4-A Conference.• Has NCAA Division III and Division II scholarship offers. 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story HSXtra | Greensboro High School Sports Best in basketball: These are the high school players named to the HSXtra.com All-Area girls teams 1 hr ago The News & Record's HSXtra.com All-Area girls high school basketball teams for the 2021 season. Players were nominated and selected by hea…