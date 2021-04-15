 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Third team: Kiretha Baker, Andrews
0 comments

Third team: Kiretha Baker, Andrews

  • 0

G | 5-4 | Senior

Averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Red Raiders.

 All-PAC 7 2-A Conference selection.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News