Third team: NayShaun Hale, Smith
G-F | 6-4 | Junior 

Averaged 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block per game for a Golden Eagles team that tied for second place in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.

 All-conference.

