Third team: Tate Chappell, Bishop McGuinness Apr 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save F | 5-11 | Sophomore• Averaged 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Villains, who went 10-5 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 1-A playoffs.• Two-time All-Northwest 1-A Conference. 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story HSXtra | Greensboro High School Sports Best in basketball: These are the high school players named to the HSXtra.com All-Area girls teams 1 hr ago The News & Record's HSXtra.com All-Area girls high school basketball teams for the 2021 season. Players were nominated and selected by hea…