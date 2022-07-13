This blueberry cream pie may be the tastiest ever

Blueberry season is upon us, which means berry-studded muffins, pancakes, salads and smoothies. The plump and juicy berry — thought to have one of the highest antioxidant levels of all everyday fruits — also makes a great base for a summer pie that’s both sweet and jammy, with just a touch of tang for balance.

This super-easy recipe from Cook’s Country magazine pairs the sweet-sour pop of fresh blueberries with a cooked berry puree in a simple (but oh-so-good) graham-cracker crust. It’s topped with a cheesecake-like, no-bake whipped topping that whisks together in a stand mixer in around 5 minutes. No bothering with dough means the whole process is no big deal, making this a perfect pie for novice bakers and cooks for their summer cookout.

The original recipe in the June/July magazine featured piped rosettes of topping on the pie, but I’m pretty clumsy with a pastry bag. So, I chose the easier option of spreading the topping across the top of the pie with an offset spatula, and then swirling in the puree in a marble pattern with a butter knife. I also added a strawberry flower in the center.

Be sure to chill the pie after it’s prepared for the recommended 4 hours or it will fall apart when you slice it. (I refrigerated mine overnight.) The magazine posits the dessert “just might be the best blueberry pie you’ll ever eat,” and they’re not kidding: Everyone who tasted it begged for more.