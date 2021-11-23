This invasive pest could travel to NC on Christmas trees

— Targeting ornamental plants. In addition to targeting agricultural crops, the spotted lanternfly can target ornamental plants — those you use for decorative or landscaping purposes. These include tree-of-heaven, sycamore, American beech, dogwood, oak and maple trees.

— As a nuisance pest. Spotted lanternflies tend to congregate in large groups, often by the landscape plants of businesses or homes. Oten said the pests have been known to cluster on the main door of restaurants, forcing establishments to only use side doors for days at a time. The insects might also affect tourism, especially at vineyards — if grapevines are infested with spotted lanternflies, they could become less desirable visually, and the taste of grapes could be affected as well.

Because spotted lanternflies consume so many nutrients from trees and plants, they are also known to excrete large amounts of honeydew, a sticky, sugar-rich liquid. This may cause sooty mold to grow at the base of plants, which can prevent photosynthesis and be aesthetically displeasing.

Spotted lanternfly feeding sites may also ooze plant sap and be accompanied by a fermented smell, which can attract other insects, including yellow jackets, bees, ants and flies.