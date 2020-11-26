'This is our reality': Cone Health staff reflect on the COVID-19 crisis

GREENSBORO — Someone is always watching when Erica Dodoo, just out of her street clothes and into her scrubs, places the high-functioning mask over her face, slips her arms into the vinyl isolation gown and pulls the latex gloves up past her wrists for work.
There is no room for error for the young nurse and others fighting the global rampage spawned by a deadly respiratory virus that has infected more than 12 million people in the United States and resulted in more than a quarter million deaths. In Guilford County alone, there have been 14,111 cases of COVID-19 and the easily spread virus has claimed at least 217 lives as of Friday.
It was just over seven months ago when Dodoo (pronounced DOUGH-due) saw an email asking for volunteers to staff a facility devoted only to COVID-19 patients in the old Women's Hospital building.
The 33-year-old Cone Health System registered nurse had thoughts, and second thoughts, about volunteering.
Still, she would become part of the team, which would have to be built from the ground up.
"My mother was like, 'I don't understand,'" said Dodoo, then working in the cardiac care unit at Moses Cone Hospital. Her mom was looking at her as a daughter, not as a nurse during a pandemic where there are no cures or easy answers to treating the coronavirus.
"I felt like it was a call to action," said Dodoo, a Lenoir–Rhyne University graduate who has wanted to be a nurse since seeing how they cared for her grandmother in the throes of Alzheimer's disease.
Since her decision, Dodoo has held the hands of those who lay dying because family couldn't be there. She's also celebrated with families who were able to take loved ones home — even if it has taken months of recovery and they leave on oxygen.
Her work at Cone Health's Green Valley campus is part of the front line of a hastily put together local response to COVID-19. It's a fight made more difficult in recent weeks as the hospital has been inching up to near capacity.
And Dodoo reflects on the holidays — Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and all the celebrations that typically bring people together at this time of year.
"What we do affects our community," Dodoo said. "You are missing one Thanksgiving with Grandma to have the possibility of many more. We can't give in because when we give in COVID wins."
28 days
In February, as patients and staff at Women's Hospital moved into a new multi-million dollar center attached to Moses Cone Hospital, the coronavirus was just busting its way onto the nation's center stage.
Cone Health officials already were preparing, even in the uncertainty.
They had conference calls and near daily conversations with federal agencies such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local health officials. The uncertainly created a war room of sorts, with staff representing every department in the multi-campus hospital system — from the people who cleaned the floors to doctors who would be conducting research in real time.
And the recently vacated Women's Hospital on Green Valley Road, a place once known for welcoming new life into this world, would become ground zero in unprecedented times.
"If you had asked me a year ago if our organization had been able to open another hospital in 28 days ... I probably would have had some doubt," said Ann Councilman, now head of nursing for the Green Valley campus.
"There are a lot of people in the background those 28 days that made miracles happen," Councilman said. "I do believe that what's occurring at Green Valley and what's occurring at Cone Health regarding our response to this pandemic is nothing short of amazing."
The Green Valley campus, opened in April, is set up for 116 patients.
"With enough resources, enough funding to make it work," said Dr. Brent McQuaid, a critical care and respiratory specialist who would take on the responsibilities of medical director of the facility. "It was the right decision."
Heart and expertise
At most other hospitals, patients admitted with the coronavirus are almost in solitary confinement in their rooms out of necessity. When doctors and nurses enter their rooms they layer on the time-consuming protective gear, which must be stripped off when they leave to care for patients with a litany of other issues unrelated to COVID-19.
"I think it's been extraordinary," said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. "One thing I don't think people realize is, in essence, we have a field hospital right in the city of Greensboro."
Because it had moved its birthing center out of Women's Hospital, Cone found itself in an enviable position of having the shell of a functioning hospital that could have a single focus at its disposal.
But it was more than just having a building, said McQuaid, a University of Virginia School Of Medicine graduate who performed his residency at Duke University's Medical Center.
More staff had volunteered to be assigned there than was needed.
"The people who work there want to be there," McQuaid said, "and there's something special about that."
For the work was uncertain. And stories from hot spots elsewhere showed it also wasn't easy work.
McQuaid also had a single directive: to make certain that patients are being treated using the latest innovations and information available.
That meant picking up the best practices elsewhere, but also using the expertise in their own fold, many of whom had been recognized nationally in their jobs.
"Prior to COVID, a default response when folks would reach an oxygen level of a certain point ... was to put them on a ventilator," McQuaid said.
Some doctors made compelling cases, such as three more recently out of medical school who successfully made the decision early on to not place some patients on ventilators but on therapies later proven to be useful in treating people with COVID-19. It helped shape their response to severe respiratory failure.
'Moment of joy'
Because of their sole focus, doctors ended up having more time to sit in the rooms and talk to patients, even listen to their breathing.
The staff became almost like family to each other and the patients they served.
Such as the man who McQuaid's colleagues thought wasn't going to make it. He had been on a ventilator for five months and had not spoken in weeks.
But with McQuaid in a bow tie in the background, patient Mark Thomas was able to FaceTime with his daughter and future son-in-law as they stood with other family and friends gathered for the wedding miles away at a farm in Haw River.
"I see the worst of the worst with folks and death," McQuaid said this past week. "And here we are in that environment and we all got to peer into this family's moment of joy. It was absolutely beautiful."
Green Valley staff had helped Thomas switch from a hospital gown into a dress shirt complete with a bow tie and yellow rose boutonniere. They decorated his room with “Father of the Bride” décor and purchased reading glasses so he could surprise his daughter by reading a letter he had written to her for the big day.
"He was able to be 100% focused on his daughter and his family and that was a good reminder to us why we do this," McQuaid said.
Increasing caseload
Since September, the number of patients that have had to be hospitalized has tripled.
"Lots of people that have been to large group gatherings — funerals, weddings, birthday parties," Councilman said. "It's not unusual for us to have more than one person from that gathering."
One patient had attended the funeral of a family member who had died from COVID-19.
"I think we get comfortable around the people," Councilman said of those who might over time remove their masks or pull up a chair too close to someone else. "Assume that everyone around you might have COVID."
Councilman, who has been a nurse for more than two decades and has degrees from East Carolina, Pfeiffer and Old Dominion universities, won't be seeing her 86-year-old grandmother at Thanksgiving.
"It has to do with the risks to her," Councilman said. "She's an independent 86-year-old person, and if she got COVID she is in a high-risk age group. That's my why."
That hasn't stopped her from calling on FaceTime. Or constantly sending pictures of the children.
"Everybody in our community, including us, we are tired of COVID," Councilman said. "We are tired of having to be isolated. We're doing all we can do to take care of patients, and we've all made sacrifices through this. What we really need is for our community to help us."
At a minimum, wear a mask, keep a distance from others, and stay vigilante about hand hygiene, Councilman said.
'This is our reality'
Dodoo, who has largely switched to online or curbside shopping, recently pulled into a store's parking lot and was momentarily stunned by all the people she saw closely huddled together. Even when people had masks on, many were too close to each other.
"We've had patients who say, 'I just believed what everyone said, that it's just a mild cold,'" Dodoo said.
Others thought it was a hoax altogether, and before dying they wanted their family to know they were wrong.
One patient had attended a cheerleading competition.
Others had been at an event, but only around family.
"The excuse they give me is I know who I'm around," she said. "But you really don't. That person might have broken one rule, and that's how everybody else gets it."
Which adds to the patient load.
"This is our reality," she said. "We see it every day."
But COVID is cruel no matter income, age or occupation.
And much of the way it is passed around can be prevented, she said.
"You could be that person that gets it without symptoms and gives it to someone else," Dodoo said. "Sometimes COVID doesn't affect us, but it affects the person we love. You lose nothing by wearing a mask. You lose nothing by social distancing. We've been here fighting for our patients. We're going to be here fighting for patients, but we need the community to do their part."
'We are nurturers'
Patients cannot have visitors, so it's up to nurses like Dodoo to keep families updated with phone calls, often twice a day. Those family members may be able to get in to see that person when it becomes a matter of life and death.
"Nobody brings their family member to the hospital thinking this is it," she said, remembering a patient who went from minimal symptoms to having a stroke to not making it to the next morning.
But that is what can, and does, happen at times.
Moments like that take their toll on the staff, too.
"As nurses, we like to fix everything," Dodoo said. "We are nurturers. We want everything to be better."
When it's toughest, she repeats the biblical verse Jeremiah 29:11, which speaks of hope despite difficult situations, and takes in how hard her co-workers are working.
"Those days you look at your co-workers and see how hard they are working their hearts out for every patient and it keeps you going," she said.
Which makes every milestone for a patient a celebration.
The majority of Green Valley's patients are discharged and continue to recover at home.
And when patients are able to leave, they get a rousing send-off by staff who pause and cheer as they make their way to the exit.
"We are not trying to scare people, and that might be how it feels to people," Dodoo said. "But that's the reality."
