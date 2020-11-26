'This is our reality': Cone Health staff reflect on the COVID-19 crisis

Others thought it was a hoax altogether, and before dying they wanted their family to know they were wrong.

One patient had attended a cheerleading competition.

Others had been at an event, but only around family.

"The excuse they give me is I know who I'm around," she said. "But you really don't. That person might have broken one rule, and that's how everybody else gets it."

Which adds to the patient load.

"This is our reality," she said. "We see it every day."

But COVID is cruel no matter income, age or occupation.

And much of the way it is passed around can be prevented, she said.

"You could be that person that gets it without symptoms and gives it to someone else," Dodoo said. "Sometimes COVID doesn't affect us, but it affects the person we love. You lose nothing by wearing a mask. You lose nothing by social distancing. We've been here fighting for our patients. We're going to be here fighting for patients, but we need the community to do their part."

'We are nurturers'