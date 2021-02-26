This man says God made him a tour guide at the Civil Rights Center — so he could learn about his grandfather

Being a man of faith himself, McGill understands what led his grandfather to take action.

And being Black, McGill also understands why people are continuing to take action today in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police — and so many others.

The events, led mostly by young people, drew comparisons to the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

During a protest last May, a window was broken at the museum.

McGill wasn't working. In fact, the museum was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But he says he understands the tensions that led people to take to downtown Greensboro over the summer, demanding change.

"You can't sit but so long and not want to be heard," McGill said. "That march wasn't about violence that they had here last summer. It was about recognizing the fact that people are hurting and being killed."

Despite being surrounded by galleries full of history that detail the struggles and changes in race relations, McGill said when he looks around at the inequities remaining, he sees a world still so far from where it should be.