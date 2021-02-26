This man says God made him a tour guide at the Civil Rights Center — so he could learn about his grandfather

GREENSBORO — Inside a gallery at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum is a list of names on a wall. The list includes local students, ministers, doctors and educators. People who were influential in the city's struggle for equal rights during the 1960s.
During tours, museum guide Darren McGill makes visitors aware of notable names.
He also makes sure to draw attention to one other name: Walter Vinson McLaughlin Sr. — McGill's grandfather.
In 1963, McLaughlin and about 1,500 others were arrested in Greensboro for protesting. Protests during that time certainly weren't unusual, especially in Greensboro. It's what McLaughlin did after he was arrested that earned his place on the wall — and in McGill's heart.
Today, those arrested that June day are remembered in the museum's JAIL, NO BAIL gallery for the role they played in ending segregation in Greensboro.
But it wasn't until McGill, 61, became a tour guide at the museum in 2019 that he came to understand the historic change his grandfather helped bring about.
Certain public places — movie theaters, restaurants, hotels — remained segregated even after the Greensboro Four sat at the whites-only Woolworth's lunch counter on Feb. 1, 1960.
So students, joined by other community members, came up with a novel idea in June 1963 if they got arrested for demonstrating.
"The students would not pay bail to a segregated, unjust system," McGill said, "and just put the financial burden on the city by crowding the jails and not paying the bail."
The tactic worked.
Within a month, the city endorsed integration.
It's a piece of Greensboro history, and for McGill, a piece of family history.
McGill spent much of his young life in Brooklyn and never met his grandfather, a pastor who died in 1987.
"All I have is memories of what my family tells me about him," McGill said.
Several years ago, McGill was told that his grandfather's name was somewhere in the museum, but it wasn't until he became a tour guide that he found it.
From family, McGill has learned his grandfather was "a man of principles and morals."
McLaughlin moved with his family to North Carolina from Virginia and ministered at several churches, including one in Mebane for 20 years.
When it came to his involvement in the civil rights movement, it was his faith that led him to protest.
"He'd seen the injustices perpetrated against the people of color and, following the teachings of Jesus, it was incumbent for him to speak out," McGill said.
Being a man of faith himself, McGill understands what led his grandfather to take action.
And being Black, McGill also understands why people are continuing to take action today in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police — and so many others.
The events, led mostly by young people, drew comparisons to the civil rights movement of the 1960s.
During a protest last May, a window was broken at the museum.
McGill wasn't working. In fact, the museum was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But he says he understands the tensions that led people to take to downtown Greensboro over the summer, demanding change.
"You can't sit but so long and not want to be heard," McGill said. "That march wasn't about violence that they had here last summer. It was about recognizing the fact that people are hurting and being killed."
Despite being surrounded by galleries full of history that detail the struggles and changes in race relations, McGill said when he looks around at the inequities remaining, he sees a world still so far from where it should be.
"To be Black in America ... there’s no telling what will happen to you," he said. "No matter how much education you have, how much money you have. There're certain circles in America where we’re still looked upon as less than human."
While in Brooklyn, McGill said he went to school with a mix of races. He learned about loving others in church. And through a career in theatre and a passion for poetry, he's kept an open heart and open mind.
But still, like family that came before him, McGill said he finds it's impossible to ignore the injustices that still exist in America.
He says it was an "act of God" that placed him as a tour guide at the museum, giving him an opportunity for a greater understanding for the history that led America to where it is today. His history.
On tours, McGill tells people about the Greensboro Four, the group of N.C. A&T students who sat down at the F.W. Woolworth's lunch counter in protest of segregation and sparked the sit-in movement across the South. He tells stories of racism, like the brutal death of 14-year-old Emmett Till who was lynched in the 1950s after speaking to a white woman. He points to pictures and names and memorabilia that depict a racist and oftentimes gruesome past.
"What's important is we know what took place," McGill said, and that people are educated about a reality different than their own.
Along with that, he tries to leave the people who encounter the museum with a positive message. So at the end of each tour, he sings:
"What the world needs now is love, sweet love.