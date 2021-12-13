This NC town was ranked among the best to live. It also has a very NC problem.

MORRISVILLE — There are at least 11 places in the United States named Morrisville, but the one nestled in the center of North Carolina is setting itself apart.

In 2020, the town just west of Raleigh ranked No. 10 on Money magazine’s list of top places to live in the U.S. This year the National Civic League honored it as an All-America City and Niche, a rankings and review website, named Morrisville the Best Place to Live in North Carolina.

“It sounds like an idyllic place and really, truly it is,” said Linda Frenette, head of the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce. She said major companies coming to the area want their employees to have access to good housing, good public schools, stores, parks and cultural events and “Morrisville checks all those boxes.”

Located adjacent to Research Triangle Park, the town is home to major corporations and has a large population of highly paid workers in life sciences and computer technology, many of them from India or elsewhere in South Asia. Its population is younger, wealthier, more educated and more diverse than the North Carolina average. The median household income is $101,738, almost twice the state median of $57,431.