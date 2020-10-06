'This thing is not over': Cooper says White House COVID-19 example is 'frustrating'

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper stressed sticking to safety measures and wearing face coverings as COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina have increased and President Donald Trump, who has the respiratory disease, has downplayed the severity of the pandemic.
Cooper said the news coming out of Washington, D.C., about large gatherings, where people don't wear masks and neglect to social distance is "frustrating."
"This thing is not over," he said. "You can see what happens when those things occur, even when there's testing going on."
Trump and at least 18 others who work in the White House or met with the president have COVID-19, including U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.
"That's just the wrong signal to be sending," Cooper said. "I'm so looking forward to when we can have public health issues taken out of the context of this election. We all need to come together as a state and country to get rid of this virus."
Cooper said he wants to boost the economy and return all students to the classroom.
"And you don't do that by pretending that the pandemic doesn't exist and you don't do it by acting like it's not gonna hurt anybody," Cooper said.
Last Friday, North Carolina started Phase 3 of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. The executive order, which ends Oct. 23, allows bars and movie theaters to reopen after being closed since March.
But the increased social interactions and public activity gives the virus more chances to spread, Cooper said.
"Day-in and day-out, the virus is seizing opportunities to spread," he said. "The most dangerous time is when people drop their guard and think this isn't serious. As we saw in Washington over the weekend, the virus is quick to spread and many times slow to leave."
Some of the metrics state officials track have highlighted the instability of progress.
On Monday, there were 1,013 patients with COVID-19 in state hospitals — more than have been reported since Aug. 20.
The proportion of people going to hospital emergency rooms with coronavirus-like symptoms has been increasing since mid-September, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
"What we're seeing, really, is rising cases across the state," said Mandy Cohen, the state's secretary of health.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!