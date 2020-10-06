'This thing is not over': Cooper says White House COVID-19 example is 'frustrating'

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper stressed sticking to safety measures and wearing face coverings as COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina have increased and President Donald Trump, who has the respiratory disease, has downplayed the severity of the pandemic.

Cooper said the news coming out of Washington, D.C., about large gatherings, where people don't wear masks and neglect to social distance is "frustrating."

"This thing is not over," he said. "You can see what happens when those things occur, even when there's testing going on."

Trump and at least 18 others who work in the White House or met with the president have COVID-19, including U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

"That's just the wrong signal to be sending," Cooper said. "I'm so looking forward to when we can have public health issues taken out of the context of this election. We all need to come together as a state and country to get rid of this virus."

Cooper said he wants to boost the economy and return all students to the classroom.

"And you don't do that by pretending that the pandemic doesn't exist and you don't do it by acting like it's not gonna hurt anybody," Cooper said.