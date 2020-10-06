 Skip to main content
'This thing is not over': Cooper says White House COVID-19 example is 'frustrating'
'This thing is not over': Cooper says White House COVID-19 example is 'frustrating'

Both Gov. Roy Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have cautioned for months that North Carolina is not ready for a full-scale reopening from a public-health perspective, particularly for businesses that are challenged in requiring customers maintain social distancing.

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper stressed sticking to safety measures and wearing face coverings as COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina have increased and President Donald Trump, who has the respiratory disease, has downplayed the severity of the pandemic.

Cooper said the news coming out of Washington, D.C., about large gatherings, where people don't wear masks and neglect to social distance is "frustrating."

"This thing is not over," he said. "You can see what happens when those things occur, even when there's testing going on."

Trump and at least 18 others who work in the White House or met with the president have COVID-19, including U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

"That's just the wrong signal to be sending," Cooper said. "I'm so looking forward to when we can have public health issues taken out of the context of this election. We all need to come together as a state and country to get rid of this virus."

Cooper said he wants to boost the economy and return all students to the classroom.

"And you don't do that by pretending that the pandemic doesn't exist and you don't do it by acting like it's not gonna hurt anybody," Cooper said. 

Last Friday, North Carolina started Phase 3 of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. The executive order, which ends Oct. 23, allows bars and movie theaters to reopen after being closed since March.

But the increased social interactions and public activity gives the virus more chances to spread, Cooper said.

"Day-in and day-out, the virus is seizing opportunities to spread," he said. "The most dangerous time is when people drop their guard and think this isn't serious. As we saw in Washington over the weekend, the virus is quick to spread and many times slow to leave."

Some of the metrics state officials track have highlighted the instability of progress.

On Monday, there were 1,013 patients with COVID-19 in state hospitals — more than have been reported since Aug. 20. 

The proportion of people going to hospital emergency rooms with coronavirus-like symptoms has been increasing since mid-September, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

"What we're seeing, really, is rising cases across the state," said Mandy Cohen, the state's secretary of health.

COVID-19 update: Tuesday's numbers

Number of N.C. cases: After a period where cases were trending downward, North Carolina again has been rocked with a surge of new infections. According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,504 new cases as of Tuesday. Overall, there have been 221,258 infections.

In Guilford County: County health officials reported 110 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. That brings the total number of cases to 9,239 (roughly 173 cases per 10,000 residents) and 180 deaths.

N.C. deaths: Since Tuesday, 33 more state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms. So far, 3,670 North Carolinians have died. 

N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,013 people were hospitalized Monday because of the coronavirus — 42 more than Sunday.

