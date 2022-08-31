This veggie salad supper is perfect for late summer

When I see the markets filled with summer vegetables, I can’t wait to make them into a salad.

To turn this salad into a vegetarian salad supper, I added some black beans, edamame and avocado. You can add your own combination of vegetables, using this recipe as a guide for the amounts needed. I use fresh oregano to add extra flavor to bought oil and vinegar dressing.

Corn kernels from corn on the cob are used for the salad. Just husk the corn and stand the cob on end in a bowl. Using a sharp knife, cut downward as close to the base as possible. Continue cutting the kernels all around the cob.

Edamame can be bought either already shelled in the refrigerated case, frozen shelled or frozen in pods. To use the frozen ones in pods, microwave them for 1 to 2 minutes and squeeze the beans out of the pods.

Helpful hints

You can use any fresh herbs such as basil, cilantro and/or parsley instead of oregano.

To help ripen an avocado, remove the stem and place it in a paper bag in a warm spot.

You can use frozen corn kernels instead of fresh ones from the cob.