'This virus is everywhere': N.C. struggles to fend off 'worsening' COVID-19 surge

RALEIGH — As COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations increase in North Carolina, the state's top health official pushed for renewed efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
Hospitalizations from the coronavirus have topped more than 1,000 patients since Oct. 6, and new daily cases this month have reached levels not seen since a July peak.
Gov. Roy Cooper uses these measurements, along with the numbers of people going to hospital emergency rooms with symptoms, to make decisions about loosening health restrictions on business and leisure activities.
He allowed bars, amusement parks, movie theaters and other venues to reopen on Oct. 2 — with restrictions — as part of his Phase 3 reopening plan.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's secretary of health, said at a news conference the state's COVID-19 trends are getting worse.
"This worsening of our trends is concerning, and we need to do all we can to turn those trends around," she said. "We do not want to have to go backwards."
Cohen said no specific type of setting is responsible for the increase in cases.
"This virus is everywhere," she said.
With the surge in new infections, businesses are once again concerned they may be forced to shut down.
Lynn Minges, director of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, said that many more businesses will close without help.
"We've done our part, but we're not going to be able to survive without some assistance from Congress," Minges said Tuesday in a phone interview. "It's no secret that the hospitality industry has taken the brunt of the COVID-19 impact and all indications suggest this will be a protracted recovery. Small business owners have held onto the hope of additional relief. As the hope of that diminishes, I'm concerned we're going to see many more closings."
Restaurants in North Carolina reopened their dining rooms in May, and bars were only recently allowed to reopen their patios but with limited capacity.
Now, Minges is fearful of a second shutdown if restaurants become lax enforcing mask requirements and other safety measures.
"We want to encourage restaurants to do the right thing so we don't have to roll backwards," Minges said. "If we don't, I'm concerned we may see a regression. We're all trying to pull together and do the right thing."
During Tuesday's press conference, Andy Ellen, president of the NC Retail Merchants Association, asked patrons to "shop smart." Ellen said many businesses are struggling to survive.
"We cannot afford to have the state slip backward," he said.
There is no single indicator that will determine whether the state eases or tightens restrictions, Cohen said.
"We don't have to make a choice between public health and reigniting the economy," she said. "We can do both."
