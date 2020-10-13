'This virus is everywhere': N.C. struggles to fend off 'worsening' COVID-19 surge

Lynn Minges, director of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, said that many more businesses will close without help.

"We've done our part, but we're not going to be able to survive without some assistance from Congress," Minges said Tuesday in a phone interview. "It's no secret that the hospitality industry has taken the brunt of the COVID-19 impact and all indications suggest this will be a protracted recovery. Small business owners have held onto the hope of additional relief. As the hope of that diminishes, I'm concerned we're going to see many more closings."

Restaurants in North Carolina reopened their dining rooms in May, and bars were only recently allowed to reopen their patios but with limited capacity.

Now, Minges is fearful of a second shutdown if restaurants become lax enforcing mask requirements and other safety measures.

"We want to encourage restaurants to do the right thing so we don't have to roll backwards," Minges said. "If we don't, I'm concerned we may see a regression. We're all trying to pull together and do the right thing."

During Tuesday's press conference, Andy Ellen, president of the NC Retail Merchants Association, asked patrons to "shop smart." Ellen said many businesses are struggling to survive.