TIME TO REMEMBER: Thomasville hosts its annual Memorial Day Parade in its downtown historic district at 9 a.m. on Monday. Now in its 35th year and billed as the largest such parade in the Southeast, it’s a time to remember fallen soldiers. This year’s grand marshal is WWII veteran Glenn Ray Leonard. The parade ends at Cushwa Stadium with a paratrooper drop-in. Call 336-870-8735 for more information.