Though bill is stalled in committee, a transparency bill worries educators

In North Carolina, a bill that would require teachers to post lesson plans used in classrooms online has stalled in a Senate committee.
Sponsored by Hugh Blackwell (R-Burke), House Bill 755, also known as an act to ensure academic transparency, passed 66-50 in the N.C. House last May, with all the votes for the bill coming from Republicans.
Passed during Teacher Appreciation Week, the bill was sent to the Senate's rules committee where it has remained.
The bill calls for teachers to post on their school's website all sorts of instructional material, including textbooks, videos, lesson plans, digital materials at the end of the school year so that parents can review them in advance of the coming school year.
Additionally, the school should list the names and organizations of assembly speakers.
Backlash was swift among teachers and groups that support them including the N.C. Association of Educators, which called the bill unnecessary and burdensome.
Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, called the bill another show of disrespect toward teachers.
"All of us have degrees that it took four years to get, and a lot of us have masters and doctorates, and this is how we're treated?" Young said. "It shows that the General Assembly is out of touch and it makes it look like we don't have enough to do in our classrooms to help children excel. And now, you want to give us another layer to do?"
Michele Jordan, a fifth-grader teacher at Brunson Elementary School, said parents can already access the material that each grade covers, a set of documents known as the standard course of study, which are the guidelines established by the N.C. Department of Instruction. That material is available on the individual websites of each school as well as N.C. DPI.
In addition, she sends out newsletters and there's an online parent portal where parents can see their child's assignments and grades as soon as they are entered into the system. Online classes, which most teachers taught for months last year, should have given parents a good insight into what was happening in classrooms, Jordan said.
Posting each day's lesson plan is not feasible, she said. So much of what she teaches is based on how her classes performed the previous day.
"If you're not doing responsive teaching, you're not teaching," she said. "My lesson plans change day by day, never mind over the course of a year. As it is already, I don't have enough time. I'm always drowning."
A teacher since 1996, Jordan knows of colleagues in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools who are afraid to teach certain topics, such as the Greensboro sit-ins, a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights movement, because of the current political climate.