Thousands in Randolph, Alamance counties live without internet, well below national average

BURLINGTON — Every morning, Alamance County resident Dawn Sutton wakes up and prepares for work. In a time when many are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sutton has faced a unique challenge: She cannot get internet access in her home.
Sutton lost her job at the start of the pandemic. When she found new employment, she learned she would need to complete eight weeks of training online. Sutton asked her son if she could work from his home each day for those eight weeks, to which he agreed.
Ten months later, Sutton is still working at her son's house every day.
"I've been there since October," she explained. "It disrupts his life because I'm taking up his third bedroom. I know that I have to have a job and I can't do it from my own home, so it has that ripple effect on, you know, putting other people out."
Between 2015 and 2019, the number of households in Alamance County with broadband internet access has risen over 11% to a total of 81.12%. In nearby Randolph County, the percentage of households with broadband is even lower. According to 2019 census data, only 75.7% have broadband access, leaving over 30,000 people without Internet in their homes.
In 2015, for example, the national average was 77.24%. That same year, only 69.46% of Alamance County households had broadband, nearly 8% behind the national average. Similarly, Randolph County households only had 64.54% of households covered. Five years later, the national average had risen to 86.61%, but Alamance and Randolph counties still lagged behind at 81.12%, nearly 5.5 % behind the average.
While internet access has increased over time across the board, both Randolph and Alamance counties are still below the national average when it comes to the percentage of households with Internet access.
According to state reports, most of the areas lacking service are the more rural neighborhoods in the northern and southern ends of the county.
Sutton lives on a rural country road in southern Alamance County where internet cables stop just a mile and a half short of her home. For the past several years, she and her neighbors have periodically reached out to internet service providers asking them to extend access and have continuously been shot down.
"The companies, especially Spectrum, basically monopolize the internet world. They don't care. They just don't want to spend the money to go run a line down country roads, because there are not enough people, not enough money to be made for the cost of running the network. But it impacts people's lives," she said.
Spectrum representatives declined to comment on Sutton's request for a service expansion without the Times-News providing her address, which we were not at liberty to do.
However, spokesperson Scott Pryzwansky said that Spectrum is committed to expanding internet access in rural areas.
"We continue to invest in deploying broadband to more unserved areas of the state, as shown by our RDOF commitment and our support for the GREAT Act, which provides state grants to help reach more unserved areas," he said. "We and other broadband providers face deployment challenges associated with access to poles, especially in rural areas, which makes it more difficult to build out quickly and efficiently. We support efforts in the Legislature, led by Rep. Jason Saine and Sen. Ralph Hise, to reform those rules and bring greater investment in broadband to reach more unserved areas."
According to Pryzwansky, Charter (the company that owns Spectrum) expanded service to 2.5 million customers nationwide in the last three years, about one-third of which were in rural areas. Charter expanded to about 114,000 homes and businesses in North Carolina in 2020 alone, Pryzwansky added.
Sutton is not the only one in her household that has felt the impact. Her daughter, who finished high school in 2020, was forced to use a cell phone hotspot every day to complete her schoolwork during the pandemic. Personal hotspots like these turn your cell phone into a temporary WiFi router allowing you to connect other devices to the internet, but the service often comes with a hefty price tag.
"All these kids out here are doing homeschool. They have to use hotspots on their phones or go somewhere else, like me. ... My daughter graduated in 2020 from high school. We had to use hotspots for her off of our Sprint phones. We had to go to a higher Sprint plan that gives us unlimited data because we're using so much data without it," Sutton explained.
"The charges get insane," she added. "I was paying about $166 a month on two cell phones with Sprint because I had unlimited data. So, you're spending money in other areas versus $50 internet only."
The lack of internet access, despite availability just up the road from her home, leaves Sutton feeling ignored and disadvantaged.
"People need to work, and you want to work ... but when you find a job and it says remote, you're like oh great, I can do this, this is a wonderful thing. But you can't find an internet service provider in your area. So you have to pass on it," she said.
"(Internet service providers) can make money, but we can't make money. They want to save money by not offering it, but yet they want to put more money into fiber optics and making it faster and faster and faster instead of building more towers and running more lines. They cater to what they already have, and they don't care about getting new customers," she added.
Kathleen Stansberry, an Elon University professor who works with the university's Imagining the Internet Center, said a lack of broadband access is a widespread issue, not isolated to Piedmont Triad or even North Carolina.
"It's expensive to connect. It's expensive to connect people in disparate places," she said.
For people like Sutton and her family, a lack of internet access has a ripple effect on many aspects of life, hindering their ability to participate in economic, social and educational opportunities.
"It's not just an inconvenience. It really hinders people from being able to get employment, being able to maybe participate in social activities or those kinds of things. It can be very isolating not to have internet service," Stansberry said. "When you can't participate in the marketplace of ideas, your ideas don't get heard. You can't contribute. And also, you can't benefit from the resources and opportunities that can only be accessed online."