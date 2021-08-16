Thousands in Randolph, Alamance counties live without internet, well below national average

"People need to work, and you want to work ... but when you find a job and it says remote, you're like oh great, I can do this, this is a wonderful thing. But you can't find an internet service provider in your area. So you have to pass on it," she said.

"(Internet service providers) can make money, but we can't make money. They want to save money by not offering it, but yet they want to put more money into fiber optics and making it faster and faster and faster instead of building more towers and running more lines. They cater to what they already have, and they don't care about getting new customers," she added.

Kathleen Stansberry, an Elon University professor who works with the university's Imagining the Internet Center, said a lack of broadband access is a widespread issue, not isolated to Piedmont Triad or even North Carolina.

"It's expensive to connect. It's expensive to connect people in disparate places," she said.

For people like Sutton and her family, a lack of internet access has a ripple effect on many aspects of life, hindering their ability to participate in economic, social and educational opportunities.

"It's not just an inconvenience. It really hinders people from being able to get employment, being able to maybe participate in social activities or those kinds of things. It can be very isolating not to have internet service," Stansberry said. "When you can't participate in the marketplace of ideas, your ideas don't get heard. You can't contribute. And also, you can't benefit from the resources and opportunities that can only be accessed online."