Thousands of N.C. voters wait weeks for absentee ballots

RALEIGH — Weeks from the election, three of North Carolina's most populous counties are often taking two weeks or more to send absentee ballots out to voters who request them, an Associated Press analysis shows.

Understaffing, outdated technology and voter registration groups are straining a system that has struggled to handle an unprecedented surge of requests as many seek to avoid the risks of in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Data obtained by The Associated Press shows that in Wake County — North Carolina’s largest — it took 15 days on average from when voters requested ballots via mail or an online portal to when the county printed and mailed them out during a period from Sept. 1, when the state launched its online portal, through Oct. 5.

The analysis only included people who requested a ballot on or after Sept. 1 and excludes ballots that were requested but not yet sent.

Average processing times for Buncombe and Forsyth counties were 14 days and 11 days, respectively, according to the data provided by the State Board of Elections through a public records request.

Recently, a number of Guilford County voters have complained of lengthy delays after requesting absentee ballots.