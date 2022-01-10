Thousands of Wake students without school bus drivers because of COVID

RALEIGH — Wake County is warning disruptions in transporting students to school may continue.

Thousands of Wake County students had to provide their own transportation last Friday as a result of more than 150 bus drivers being out primarily because of COVID-19.

Wake notified families at 65 schools around 6:30 a.m. that some bus routes would not be running.

Wake had more than 150 bus drivers absent each of the past two days, according to Matt Dees, a school district spokesman. He said more than 100 routes had to be canceled as a result.

Dees said the absences are primarily being driven by the impacts of COVID-19. They're compounding the problems created by the nationwide bus driver shortage.

Bus driver absences are also up in the Johnston County and Chapel Hill-Carrboro school systems.

But both districts said they were still able to cover all of their routes late last week. Some routes may have had delays though.

The alert comes as the state is seeing record numbers of new COVID-19 cases.