Three common garden pests — and a 17-year visitor who isn't

Cicadas don't appear everywhere within affected states. One year, I drove a half-hour from my home in upstate New York to experience them. Another year (different broods have different emergence cycles), they were in my yard, but absent in a friend's yard a couple of hundred feet up the street.

Damage from cicadas is to woody plants, most obviously from the egg-laying slits they make on small stems.

As for the three common pests:

Cutworms do cut

Cutworms only take a few bites out of new transplants, which doesn't seem like it would do much harm, except that those bites are at ground level. Attacked seedlings topple over, dead. Don't confuse this damage with damping-off disease, which is caused by a fungus that also attacks at the soil line, but usually affects only very young, newly sprouted seedlings.

Cutworms can be repulsed by some sort of barrier, such as a cardboard collar around each plant. Toilet paper tubes cut a couple of inches long are convenient for this purpose. Surround each transplant and press the collar a bit into the soil