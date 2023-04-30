The Carolina Thunders advanced to the Federal Prospects Hockey League championship series after a 4-3 win over the Columbus River Dragons on Sunday afternoon at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

The Thunderbirds jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on for the win that gave them the deciding game in the best-of-three semifinal series.

Leading the way for the Thunderbirds was Dawson Baker, who scored the first goal of the game. Josh Koepplinger and Gus Ford also scored to stake the Thunderbirds to the 3-0 lead.

Paul Fregeau scored for the River Dragons to cut the deficit to 3-1 but Jacob Schapp scored in the second period to make it 4-1 in favor of the Thunderbirds.

The River Dragons added two goals in the third period but the Thunderbirds held in on front of 2,100 at the Annex.

The only reason there was a deciding game was because the Thunderbirds somehow won 6-5 on Saturday night in double overtime.

Both teams battled through more than 90 minutes of hockey on Saturday night before the Thunderbirds finally won 6-5 in the second overtime. Getting the game winner with 11:13 left in the second overtime was Petr Panacek with assists from Schnapp and Jan Salak.

The Thunderbirds battled back from a 3-0 deficit and eventually tied the game at 5 on Panacek’s goal with five minutes to go in regulation. His goal was assisted by Lucas Rowe and Jiri Pestuka.

Also scoring goals for the Thunderbirds were Rowe, Brendan Hussey, Josh Koepplinger and Viktor Grebennikov.

The Thunderbirds will play in the championship series against either Danbury or Binghamton. The deciding game in that series will be played Monday night at 7 p.m.