Thursday's letters

Sen. Joe Manchin’s unsuccessful pursuit of bipartisanship might be more successful if the senator confirmed whether his Republican colleagues are using the same spelling and meaning.

Indeed, just because it sounds like it’s the “right” thing to do doesn’t mean it’s the “right” thing to do.

Howard Becker

Greensboro

Afghan translators

The Thursday airing of the CBS sitcom “The United States of Al” presented an unpublicized aspect of one of the real-world consequences of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan: What is the status of the many Afghan translators whose assistance was so valuable to our troops?

Their future is extremely grim, given the brutal nature of the Taliban, who are already pressuring them as the withdrawal begins. These translators have more than earned the right to be resettled in the United States.

Or will it be “Thank you for your service and good luck in the future,” which would be morally reprehensible?

Hans Roethling

Greensboro

Trump worship