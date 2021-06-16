Thursday's letters

Erasing truth
This past Monday in the midday sun, peaceful protesters gathered at Greensboro’s city hall, as they have for months, to stand in solidarity, asking for justice in the Marcus Smith case. Smith, who was unarmed and had committed no criminal offense, died on Sept. 8, 2018, while in police custody after approaching officers to ask for help. City officials have decided to close the door on any further investigation into the Greensboro Police Department regarding his death.
On Monday, several peaceful protesters were handcuffed and led away by police officers. The crime? Chalk on the plaza.
Part of the statute with which they were cited, GS 14-132, states that citizens mustn’t mark the walls of public buildings or monuments — of which the city hall plaza is neither. If the messages were permanent, a citation is understandable — because that would be graffiti. However, Greensboro City Ordinance 18-8 rules out chalk as graffiti: “(The ordinance) shall not be construed to prohibit temporary, easily removable chalk … on public or private sidewalks … used in connection with any lawful business or public purpose or activity.”
Which begs the question: Is it the truth, and not the chalk, that city officials wish to be washed away?
Katherine Barron
Greensboro
Broke my heart
I am referring to the front-page article in our paper on Thursday, June 10, about pet owners in Guilford County surrendering their animals — with those poor, precious animals not knowing why.
Owning a pet is a big responsibility — not just caring for and feeding them, but allowing for medical treatment that may be needed one day in the future.
Where are the adults here? Children leaving for college should be made to find their pet a new home beforehand if their parents are unable to take over. Moving to a new address that doesn’t allow animals — same thing— find your pet a good home; don’t just surrender it. You break its heart, too.
Another issue to consider is breeders, who are basically in it for the money. The number of litters per year is not regulated, which only adds to the overabundance of animals that need homes. Contact your legislators to push for regulation.
These harmless and helpless creatures need our help.
Marilyn Gideon
Greensboro
Wordplay
There are words in the English language called homophones. These words sound the same, despite the spelling, and have a totally different meaning; like “fair” and “fare”, “bear” and “bare” … and yes, “bipartisanship” and “buy partisanship.”
Sen. Joe Manchin’s unsuccessful pursuit of bipartisanship might be more successful if the senator confirmed whether his Republican colleagues are using the same spelling and meaning.
Indeed, just because it sounds like it’s the “right” thing to do doesn’t mean it’s the “right” thing to do.
Howard Becker
Greensboro
Afghan translators
The Thursday airing of the CBS sitcom “The United States of Al” presented an unpublicized aspect of one of the real-world consequences of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan: What is the status of the many Afghan translators whose assistance was so valuable to our troops?
Their future is extremely grim, given the brutal nature of the Taliban, who are already pressuring them as the withdrawal begins. These translators have more than earned the right to be resettled in the United States.
Or will it be “Thank you for your service and good luck in the future,” which would be morally reprehensible?
Hans Roethling
Greensboro
Trump worship
It was not surprising to me to see the worship of Donald Trump by white supremacists, the Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups in our country. This man stands for everything they believe.
But I have been very saddened by the worship of Trump by some people who believe they are strong Christians, or who are senior citizens who believe they are supporters of law and order.
At a Trump rally at The Villages, a retirement community in Florida, many of these senior citizens appeared in Trump paraphernalia to applaud Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz, who may be convicted of sex trafficking (wake up, QAnon), and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who believes some Democratic leaders should be executed.
Many of these same senior citizens, like myself, will attend their Christian worship services and shake their heads in agreement at the teachings of love by Jesus. However, their thoughts and actions will show how far away from the love of Jesus they really are.
For them, The Second Coming is here. Their Christ, Donald Trump, has come down upon the world. And they have already shown their love for the golden statue of their Savior. They now sing, “Oh, How I Love Donald.”
Lee A. Gable Greensboro