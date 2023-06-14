Patriotism defined

What’s the deal with patriotism, free speech, and the right to dissent peacefully from the majority opinion on various issues?

To some people, patriotism is "My country, right or wrong," and "Love it, or go live somewhere else.” Peaceful protests against injustice are often frowned upon ... mostly by people who give tacit approval to the injustice. Those people suggest that peaceful protests, such as kneeling during the national anthem, are disrespectful — and should not be allowed.

For the victims of injustice, the constitutional rights of free speech and peaceful dissent are cherished, celebrated and practiced in America.

Some would suggest that the First Amendment means freedom of speech only for those who agree with the majority. The majority once believed that slavery was OK. It was profitable, and it built the early infrastructure of this country. The early Americans should have known better than to enslave other human beings. But they either did not know better or they didn’t care. Today ... we care.

Some people say that freedom of religion was never intended for any religion other than Christianity. The writings and speeches of the Founding Fathers suggest that that is not the case. They meant what they said about liberty.

Criticizing wrongs committed by the government does not mean that the institution should be burned to the ground. Criticism merely asks for improvement. Is that so terribly offensive? To some, it is.

What offends me? Not caring for “the least of these” is offensive to me.

Jody McGhee

High Point

Authoritarians

One of Tuesday's letters to the editor claims that if you scratch a "progressive" there's most likely an authoritarian underneath. I'd like the letter's author to know that I, socially progressive/fiscally conservative, tried to verify his contention. All I got was bloody.

Perhaps if he scratched below the surface of authoritarian regimes, like North Carolina's is inexorably becoming, he would encounter mostly conservative operatives focused on controlling and limiting our behaviors in the name of "freedom" and "liberty."

Larry Johnson

Greensboro

A driving force

Let's get working folks back on the road. More than half of the U.S. states still suspend, revoke or refuse to renew driver’s licenses for unpaid fees for traffic violations and misdemeanors. The greatest impact of losing a driver’s license is felt by the poorest citizens. The use of debt-based driving restrictions should be banned for people who cannot afford to pay fines and fees. In North Carolina, those court fees have skyrocketed; an increase of 400% over the past 20 years.

For 86% of Americans who drive to work losing the ability to drive also means losing the ability to work, provide for one’s family, and get medical care. Driver’s license suspensions can trigger a decades-long cycle of poverty and punishment that many people cannot escape. Our North Carolina lawmakers need to vote in favor of House Bill 888, to ensure that citizens are not trapped in an endless cycle of debt to the court system.

We need to step up the pace and get our fellow citizens back in the driver’s seat and back to work. Consider contacting your North Carolina legislators and urge them to back HB 888, aptly titled “Remove Barriers to Employment from Court Debt.” Remind your representatives that the productive citizen is an asset to our community. When we take away barriers that prevent them from contributing to the common good, we all benefit.

Mary Coyne Wessling

Greensboro

Biden's pluses

It is reported that President Biden’s approval rating is low. When I think of President Biden, I think of the following: He may have been the only Democratic candidate who could have won the election against the most evil man who has been elected president in this country. That, in and of itself, will historically always bring honor to him.

President Biden has taken seriously the world’s most devastating problem, global warming and climate change, a problem which our children and grandchildren could suffer from and which his predecessor totally ignored. He took wise actions to deal with COVID, which his predecessor largely ignored and which cost the lives of many people in our country.

President Biden has stood up for Ukraine in its battle with a country and an evil man whom his predecessor has idolized and wishes to be like. President Biden is pushing for action to deal with our country’s need for gun control. His predecessor fully supported people and groups who fight against gun-control action.

President Biden takes his religious faith seriously and attends regular worship services, unlike his predecessor, who does not attend worship services and only uses religion to manipulate support from those who have allowed politics to take over their commitment to Christianity.

President Biden has not been perfect. Neither have any of the 13 presidents which have served in my lifetime been perfect. But, President Biden has worked hard to try to save our country from the damaged one he inherited.

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro