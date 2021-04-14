Thursday's letters

He wasn't alone
The authors of an April 11 News & Record article make a strong case that racism killed Jackie Robinson. However they neglect the fact that Robinson played for a successful Brooklyn Dodger team and he received support from his teammates, managers and General Manager Branch Rickey. He also received the adulation of the Dodger fans, the press and broadcasters, as well as his wife, Rachel.
While it remains hazy as to whether teammate Pee Wee Reese put his arm around Robinson in Cincinnati in 1947, in Boston in 1948 or ever, despite the sculpture memorializing the occurrence of this event, Reese and Robinson became lifelong friends. Rebellious Dixie Walker was shed ignominiously from the team and the Dodgers added Black players Don Newcombe in 1948, Roy Campanella in 1949 and Jim "Junior" Gilliam in 1953, forming a nucleus of standouts that led the Dodgers to six pennants and a World Series win during Robinson’s decade career. He withstood profound hatred, but wasn’t isolated.
Richard J. Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro
School zones
Regarding the story, "Greensboro wants cameras to enforce school-zone speeds" (April 13):
I drive through four school zones on my way to work. There are several changes that can be made to inform drivers about school-zone speed limits. Many of the signs and other tools to indicate these zones seem neglected.
Have a prominent sign before the school zone warning about the upcoming speed limit change and then a second sign at the start of the zone — the white regulatory signs blend into the background so consider a bright yellow or red sign.
Have a set time for school-zone speed limit changes. I pass two elementary schools and both have different school hours posted. Make those hours prominent. The hours posted for the elementary school-zone speed limit change in downtown Jamestown is almost unreadable.
Be consistent with flashing lights in school zones. Only two of the four schools I pass through have flashing lights. If there is no school in session the lights should not be flashing.
School-zone speed limits on busy roads are an issue. There is a school zone on Wendover Avenue with a speed limit of 35 mph. With rush hour traffic, the best I can do through that zone is 40 miles per hour.
David Bryden
Greensboro
Ready to learn
Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) is creating a connected, innovative system of care for Guilford County families and their youngest children. We want all families in Guilford County to have the resources and support they need for their children’s social, emotional, physical and educational development. Our vision is that every child born in Guilford County in 2021 and beyond will enter kindergarten developmentally on track. We have more than 100 community partners engaging with us in this work.
Thanks to the generous support of the Duke Energy Foundation, our early literacy programs will help meet the greatest educational needs of young children during the pandemic. We are preparing toddlers and preschoolers for kindergarten by purchasing 6,500 books to send home in BackPack Beginnings weekly packages. This funding also allows us to implement pre-literacy programming and train more parents and caregivers in Active Reading strategies.
These literacy efforts for infants, toddlers and preschoolers will help them be successful students by third grade — the best indicator for high school graduation and success in life. We are grateful to all our partners for their dedicated support.
Charrise Hart
Greensboro
The writer is chief executive officer, Ready for School, Ready for Life.
Stop the killing
This senseless, horrendous killing of Black men and boys has to stop! We will never forget Trayvon Martin, who was a 17 year old visiting his dad in a Florida neighborhood. While he was walking, with candy and an iced tea in hand, Trayvon was threatened and shot dead. Since that time, there have been at least dozens of killings, some by police and some by ordinary people, and in the almost 10 years since that night, the trend shows no sign of slowing down.
There was Michael Brown, 18, in Ferguson, Mo., Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old playing with a pellet gun in a neighborhood park in Cleveland. And many others.
Black men, boys and even women have been killed throughout the country, in Georgia, Kentucky and Minnesota, to name a few, some for something as simple as a traffic stop, an expired car inspection or registration, nonworking taillights, etc. Local, city and state police departments need to evaluate and correct procedures that could cost lives of innocent Americans when a problem could be solved through a warning or a fine. Something has to be done, and soon!
An American is an American is an American, Black, white, brown, Asian or Native American.
Joan Sova
Jamestown