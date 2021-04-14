Thursday's letters

Have a prominent sign before the school zone warning about the upcoming speed limit change and then a second sign at the start of the zone — the white regulatory signs blend into the background so consider a bright yellow or red sign.

Have a set time for school-zone speed limit changes. I pass two elementary schools and both have different school hours posted. Make those hours prominent. The hours posted for the elementary school-zone speed limit change in downtown Jamestown is almost unreadable.

Be consistent with flashing lights in school zones. Only two of the four schools I pass through have flashing lights. If there is no school in session the lights should not be flashing.

School-zone speed limits on busy roads are an issue. There is a school zone on Wendover Avenue with a speed limit of 35 mph. With rush hour traffic, the best I can do through that zone is 40 miles per hour.

David Bryden

Greensboro

Ready to learn