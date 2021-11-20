‘Tiger King’s’ Joe Exotic suddenly transferred to federal medical facility in North Carolina

Joe Exotic, the eccentric star of Netflix’s hit docuseries “Tiger King,” has been transferred from a federal medical center in Texas to another in North Carolina amid his ongoing battle with prostate cancer.

The former zookeeper, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was moved from Fort Worth Federal Medical Center in Texas to the Butner Federal Medical Center, which has been home to a number of “celebrity inmates,” including Bernie Madoff. His attorney, John Phillips, confirmed to Fox News that the move occurred “during the late hours of November 16 or early morning hours of November 17.”

According to its website, Butner provides “extensive medical services,” including a full hospital and cancer treatment facilities. Phillips noted the transfer was originally scheduled to occur in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Joe Exotic took to Twitter to reveal that his prostate cancer was much more aggressive than he initially believed.

“Say a prayer everyone & be my voice,” he wrote.

Phillips added Friday that his client “has been undergoing medical treatment and tests for a host of issues.”