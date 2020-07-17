Memorial Golf

Tiger Woods reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 14th green during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament, Friday, July 17, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

Tiger Woods, battling a stiff back, manages two birdies and makes par saves on his final three holes for a 76 that allows him to make the cut on the number at 3-over 147, matching his highest 36-hole score at The Memorial golf tournament. Story, B5.

