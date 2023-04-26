McDonald’s world-famous fries are crispy, salty and served to millions daily. According to a recent TikTok post by fast food influencer Jordan Howlett — and a corroborating Fox Business report — the chain restaurant’s fries are not vegetarian-friendly. The social media savant revealed that McDonald’s secret ingredient for its fries is beef flavoring mixed with vegetable oil.

“I know why McDonald’s fries taste different from everybody else’s fries, and I’m gonna tell you guys today,” Howlett said in a TikTok video that has since gone viral with millions of views. “It’s because McDonald’s cooks their fries with beef flavoring mixed within their vegetable oil, right. So, that’s why the fries taste so good but also so different from everybody else’s.”

Howlett called the fast food secret “bad news for vegetarians.” In fact, McDonald’s USA has acknowledged the use of beef flavoring for its fries in its marketing materials for some time. In 2021, McDonald’s issued an FAQ response on the matter.

“When our suppliers partially fry our cut potatoes, they use an oil blend that contains beef flavoring,” McDonald’s website said. “This ensures the great-tasting and recognizable flavor we all love from our World Famous Fries. The fries are cooked in our kitchens, seasoned with salt, and served hot to you.”

McDonald’s Canada, McDonald’s U.K. and McDonald’s Australia, however, do not utilize beef flavoring in the cooking of their fries, Howlett said.

While some commenters claimed the fast food fact is already common knowledge, Howlett’s TikTok video had accrued over 10.8 million views in less than a week as many commenters shared their surprise at the secret ingredient.

“I actually already knew that one!” one commenter said. “Had to learn that when I was vegetarian and found out I’d been eating cows via McDonald’s fries.”

“Good to know (because) my son’s allergic to beef,” another commenter said.