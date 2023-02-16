Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are hitting the road.

Starting in spring, the Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour will celebrate their 30 years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment,” the duo said in a statement to Variety.

Beginning in Washington, D.C., on April 28 at DAR Constitution Hall, the tour will land at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago on May 20, Boston’s MGM Music Hall on June 9 and Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on June 10.

It’s the first live comedy tour for the longtime friends who became famous on “Saturday Night Live.”

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship,” Fey and Poehler said in their announcement.

The two met while performing improv comedy in Chicago during the 1990s. In 2004, they became the first female duo to host the “Weekend Update” segment on “SNL.”

Fey, 52, and Poehler, 51, have had successful careers in film and television since starring on “SNL.” Each headlined her own comedy series: the Emmy-winning “30 Rock” for Fey and the Golden Globe-winning “Parks and Recreation” for Poehler.

They co-hosted the Golden Globes four times, returned to co-host “SNL” and have shared the screen in film comedies such as “Mean Girls,” “Baby Mama” and “Sisters.”

In a video announcement posted Monday on the tour’s Instagram account, Fey and Poehler gave a hint at what to expect.

“It’s gonna be an evening of comedy, conversation improv, maybe a little slow-dancing between us… we don’t know yet! But it’s gonna be awesome,” said Fey.