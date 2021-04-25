REIDSVILLE — A barber's chair is the best seat in the house when it comes to participating in the culture and tradition of the Black community and building self esteem.
And master barber Maurice Tinsley knows how important his role is in fostering fellowship and quality haircuts as he launches his barber school here, the only one of its kind in Rockingham County.
Tinsley, a licensed barber since 2002 with a shop in Reidsville since 2005, said he knew he could fill a need for Rockingham and surrounding counties at a time when there are too few barbers and no professional training schools close by.
A former Yanceyville resident, Tinsley found he had to commute daily to Winston-Salem to earn his own license.
His best option was to attend a barbering school in Winston Salem; he made the commute from Yanceyville every day. The course requires 1,528 hours of course work with 28 chapters covering all aspects of the profession. It normally takes nine months up to a year to complete the course.
Indeed, while many talented stylists may cut hair without a barber's license, it is illegal to do so in North Carolina. Tinsley, taps on a desk in his Reidsville school's main classroom and explains each of his students must complete
Through teaching, Tinsley said he can also serve his business community as an entrepreneur and small business owner who provides legitimate job training to other prospective barbers.
Maurice Tinsley has just opened Tinsley’s School of Barbering in Reidsville. He has been a licensed barber since 2002 and has worked in and ran barber shops in North Carolina.
In 2005 he opened his own Tinsley’s Barber Shop in Reidsville. He decided to open the school, realizing how difficult it is to become a licensed barber if you live in Caswell or Rockingham County. He firmly believes barbering is a great career with many advantages, including becoming an entrepreneur and small business owner. Currently there are only two barber shops in Yanceyville, Caswell County and the same in Reidsville.
Tinsley moved to Yanceyville from Greenville with his wife, Melinda Long Tinsley, a Yanceyville native and daughter of William Irvin Long. He knew he wanted a career in barbering and had to graduate from a barbering school to be licensed since in North Carolina, it is illegal to work as a barber without one.
His best option was to attend a barbering school in Winston Salem; he made the commute from Yanceyville every day. The course requires 1,528 hours of course work with 28 chapters covering all aspects of the profession. It normally takes nine months up to a year to complete the course.
At Tinsley’s, anyone from 16 years and up is eligible to enroll and he currently has a sixteen-year-old, as well as 63-year-old enrolled, firmly showing you can start a career at any age. It's a rolling enrollment, so you can start anytime, and begin the course immediately. The website explains the details of the school, and the entire course.
Tinsley is the only instructor, and he's available in classes, as well as one on one conferences. Also, the school is open to the public for all your barber needs. Anyone can come in for service; the hours of operation are 9-12 p.m. and 2- 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
There is a lot of information about the school, and it’s a good idea to visit the website, which is comprehensive, with photos and descriptions. It can be reached at http//:www.ncbarberinstructortinsley.com. The school has been open less than a month and is attracting students from a variety of communities. However, the focus of the school is to provide education to Caswell and Rockingham County. Tinsley stated there is little financial aid, grants, or private donations for this type of schooling, which he feels is a difficult hurdle for many people. Barbering is not just a small business, but historically is a place for the local community to gather and share life experiences.
If anyone is interested, he can be reached at 336-342-5000. The address is 1731 Freeway Drive, Reidsville, NC.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.