Maurice Tinsley has just opened Tinsley’s School of Barbering in Reidsville. He has been a licensed barber since 2002 and has worked in and ran barber shops in North Carolina.

In 2005 he opened his own Tinsley’s Barber Shop in Reidsville. He decided to open the school, realizing how difficult it is to become a licensed barber if you live in Caswell or Rockingham County. He firmly believes barbering is a great career with many advantages, including becoming an entrepreneur and small business owner. Currently there are only two barber shops in Yanceyville, Caswell County and the same in Reidsville.

Tinsley moved to Yanceyville from Greenville with his wife, Melinda Long Tinsley, a Yanceyville native and daughter of William Irvin Long. He knew he wanted a career in barbering and had to graduate from a barbering school to be licensed since in North Carolina, it is illegal to work as a barber without one.

His best option was to attend a barbering school in Winston Salem; he made the commute from Yanceyville every day. The course requires 1,528 hours of course work with 28 chapters covering all aspects of the profession. It normally takes nine months up to a year to complete the course.