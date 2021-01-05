To stop violence, Greensboro officials consider targeting businesses where there's been violence

GREENSBORO — In an effort to stem a tide of violence washing over the city, elected officials are discussing a new ordinance that would target businesses that serve alcohol where a “serious” act has occurred.

The ordinance, which was discussed by the City Council at a work session on Tuesday, would apply to businesses that serve alcohol or allow alcohol to be consumed on premises.

It would also apply to businesses where a murder, second-degree murder or aggravated assault occurs where somebody is hospitalized.

In that event, the business would be required to create a security plan that the city would review and approve to prevent similar incidents.

Before such an ordinance is proposed formally, however, businesses will be consulted, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

“We plan on going out for more public comment either at the end of January or in February,” Vaughan said during Tuesday's work session.

Police Chief Brian James told council last month that "nightlife" in Greensboro has been at the heart of many violent incidents in the city. Four of the city's 61 homicides in 2020 occurred at businesses where alcohol is served or consumed, according to department data.