To stop violence, Greensboro officials consider targeting businesses where there's been violence

GREENSBORO — In an effort to stem a tide of violence washing over the city, elected officials are discussing a new ordinance that would target businesses that serve alcohol where a “serious” act has occurred.
The ordinance, which was discussed by the City Council at a work session on Tuesday, would apply to businesses that serve alcohol or allow alcohol to be consumed on premises.
It would also apply to businesses where a murder, second-degree murder or aggravated assault occurs where somebody is hospitalized.
In that event, the business would be required to create a security plan that the city would review and approve to prevent similar incidents.
Before such an ordinance is proposed formally, however, businesses will be consulted, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.
“We plan on going out for more public comment either at the end of January or in February,” Vaughan said during Tuesday's work session.
Police Chief Brian James told council last month that "nightlife" in Greensboro has been at the heart of many violent incidents in the city. Four of the city's 61 homicides in 2020 occurred at businesses where alcohol is served or consumed, according to department data.
And while Gov. Roy Cooper's COVID-19 orders have closed elements of businesses that operate only as bars, others have added food items to reinvent themselves as restaurants in order to stay open, Vaughan said.
The proposed ordinance might require businesses to file security plans with the police department and hire a specific number of security guards after a serious incident occurs. Businesses would be closed until their security plans were approved.
Vaughan said that council would hold meetings with business owners before enacting such a law so they can make suggestions or objections.
No ordinance is likely to come before City Council until the spring.
Councilman Justin Outling questioned whether an ordinance would have prevented any of the four homicides that occurred at establishments where alcohol is served.
Polly Sizemore, an attorney for the Greensboro police, said the intention of such an ordinance would be to enhance security at those businesses so crime is less likely to happen again.
In addressing Outling's concern, Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said the proposed ordinance might not be "the total solution but it is something that we should explore."
Council members agreed to schedule two public meetings and collect more data to help with researching the proposed ordinance.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.