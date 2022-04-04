Today in History: April 10

Today is Sunday, April 10, the 100th day of 2022. There are 265 days left in the year.

On this date:

In 1866, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was incorporated.

In 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on its ill-fated maiden voyage.

In 1972, the United States and the Soviet Union joined some 70 nations in signing an agreement banning biological warfare.

In 2005, Tiger Woods won his fourth Masters with a spectacular finish of birdies and bogeys.

In 2019, scientists released the first image ever made of a black hole, revealing a fiery, doughnut-shaped object in a galaxy 53 million light-years from earth.

In 2020, on Good Friday, Pope Francis presided over a torch-lit procession in St. Peter’s Square, which was otherwise empty because of the coronavirus.